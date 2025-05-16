403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alliance Pre-University College Invites Applications For Science And Commerce Streams
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Bengaluru, 16 May 2025: Alliance University, Karnataka's first Private University established in 2010 and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), is pleased to announce the opening of admissions for the 2025 academic year at Alliance Pre-University College.
The College offers courses in Science and Commerce streams. In the Science stream, students can choose between two subject combinations: PCMB or PCMC. For the Commerce stream, students can opt for either CEBA or SEBA.
Alliance Pre-University College offers integrated training for JEE, NEET, K-CET, and CA Foundation, with a curriculum aligned to these competitive exams. The programs focus on conceptual clarity, academic rigor, and future pathways in engineering, medicine, science, commerce, and business. Students benefit from expert-designed materials, regular revision, and testing to strengthen analytical and reasoning skills for exam success.
Dr. B.H.S Thimmappa, Principal at PU College stated,“Alliance Pre-University College is committed to academic excellence and mentoring students to think independently, act responsibly, and lead confidently. We are dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of Alliance Education in shaping individuals who are ready for both academic and real-world challenges.”
Merit scholarships are available to students who score highly in the SSLC / Class 10 / equivalent board exams. In addition, students enrolled in the Pre-University program may also become eligible for exclusive merit-based scholarships in undergraduate programs offered at Alliance University across disciplines such as business, commerce, law, engineering, sciences, media studies, design, and liberal arts.
The College supports a hands-on, practical approach to education with well-maintained laboratories, a well-stocked library, digital learning resources, and collaborative spaces. Dedicated sports and cultural facilities further support the holistic development of students. The infrastructure is designed to be accessible and adaptable, meeting the evolving needs of learners.
Career counselling at Alliance Pre-University College is personalized and comprehensive. Students receive guidance from subject experts and mentors who help them align academic interests with career goals. Through aptitude assessments, real-world insights, and exposure to diverse fields, the college ensures that students make informed decisions instead of following conventional career paths. Workshops and guest lectures by Alliance University faculty further enrich the academic experience and prepare students for future studies.
The deadline for admissions is June 12, 2025. For more information on admissions and eligibility criteria, prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official application page at:
About Alliance University:
Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private university, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and quality education. The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing schools in various verticals like Business, Advanced Computing, Applied Engineering, Law, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Design, Economics, Film and Media Studies, Science, Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Performing, Visual and Creative Arts and Innovation and Entrepreneurship that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral programmes.
Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, "A World of Opportunities," reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.
The College offers courses in Science and Commerce streams. In the Science stream, students can choose between two subject combinations: PCMB or PCMC. For the Commerce stream, students can opt for either CEBA or SEBA.
Alliance Pre-University College offers integrated training for JEE, NEET, K-CET, and CA Foundation, with a curriculum aligned to these competitive exams. The programs focus on conceptual clarity, academic rigor, and future pathways in engineering, medicine, science, commerce, and business. Students benefit from expert-designed materials, regular revision, and testing to strengthen analytical and reasoning skills for exam success.
Dr. B.H.S Thimmappa, Principal at PU College stated,“Alliance Pre-University College is committed to academic excellence and mentoring students to think independently, act responsibly, and lead confidently. We are dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of Alliance Education in shaping individuals who are ready for both academic and real-world challenges.”
Merit scholarships are available to students who score highly in the SSLC / Class 10 / equivalent board exams. In addition, students enrolled in the Pre-University program may also become eligible for exclusive merit-based scholarships in undergraduate programs offered at Alliance University across disciplines such as business, commerce, law, engineering, sciences, media studies, design, and liberal arts.
The College supports a hands-on, practical approach to education with well-maintained laboratories, a well-stocked library, digital learning resources, and collaborative spaces. Dedicated sports and cultural facilities further support the holistic development of students. The infrastructure is designed to be accessible and adaptable, meeting the evolving needs of learners.
Career counselling at Alliance Pre-University College is personalized and comprehensive. Students receive guidance from subject experts and mentors who help them align academic interests with career goals. Through aptitude assessments, real-world insights, and exposure to diverse fields, the college ensures that students make informed decisions instead of following conventional career paths. Workshops and guest lectures by Alliance University faculty further enrich the academic experience and prepare students for future studies.
The deadline for admissions is June 12, 2025. For more information on admissions and eligibility criteria, prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official application page at:
About Alliance University:
Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private university, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and quality education. The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing schools in various verticals like Business, Advanced Computing, Applied Engineering, Law, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Design, Economics, Film and Media Studies, Science, Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Performing, Visual and Creative Arts and Innovation and Entrepreneurship that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral programmes.
Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, "A World of Opportunities," reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment