Turkiye Urges Russia, Ukraine To Seize The Opportunity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, May 16 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday urged Russia and Ukraine to seize the opportunity, the Istanbul negotiations, to press ahead on the path for peace.
Fidan, speaking at a news conference after a meeting grouping delegations from Turkiye, the US, and Ukraine, indicated that the stakeholders "are compelled to seize this opportunity to move forward on the peace road."
Parties of the conflict have two ways; one that leads to peace and the other to annihilation, Fidan said, pledging that Ankara would continue supporting the peace efforts.
For his part, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov declared that Ukraine and Russia, during the talks, agreed to swap 2,000 prisoners. "We have reached an agreement with Russia to exchange 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners," he said.
Vladimir Medinsky, adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, also spoke at the news conference, confirming the agreement on the Pows' swap and indicating that the release operation would begin in the coming few days. (pickup previous)
