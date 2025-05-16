Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Pres., Departs UAE's Abu Dhabi, Concludes State Visit


2025-05-16 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 16 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump left on Friday UAE's Abu Dhabi, concluding the state visit as part of his Gulf tour which included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, along the UAE.
UAE's President Mohammad bin Zayed led the farewell delegation for US President and his delegation at the Presidential Airport in the capital, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.
The aircraft carrying US President was escorted by a formation of military jets. Trump's state visit to the UAE contained the announcement, made by the two countries' leaders, regarding the launch of UAE-US AI campus with a capacity of 5GW, the largest one outside the US.
This campus will include US companies able to offer regional governance services and the possibility of serving southern countries of the world.
The step will help create a regional platform that enables these giant companies to present rapid services to over half the world's population.
The campus starts a historic partnership in the Middle East in the AI field between the two countries, and enhances big investments in advanced semi-conductors and data centers all across the US and the UAE, the agency reported, citing US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.
Trump's visit also contained official talks between the two countries' leaders, their strategic relations, and means of boosting and expanding their horizons, along international and regional issues of common issues.
During the visit, President Mohammad gifted President Trump the "Oder of Zayed", the highest award given by the UAE to countries' leaders and kings, in recognition of their efforts in boosting relations between their states and the UAE.
President Mohammad lauded Trump's role in cementing relations between the two sides, according to the agency. (end)
maa


MENAFN16052025000071011013ID1109559449

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search