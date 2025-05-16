Perfect Crust Pizza Liners Expands Portfolio To Meet National Surging Demand For Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit Style Pizza From Hudson & Packard / Poughkeepsie, NY

Perfect Crust Pizza Liners launches PFAS free rectangular liners to meet booming demand for Detroit style pizza and off premise performance.

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Rectangular, PFAS-Free Liners Designed to Support Operators Riding the Detroit Style WaveIn response to the skyrocketing popularity of Detroit-style pizza nationwide, Perfect Crust Pizza Liners is proud to announce the launch of a full line of rectangular, PFAS-free pizza liners. Built for performance, these liners help maintain that crispy, caramelized crust that makes Detroit-style pizza a fan favorite from oven to doorstep.“We're seeing Detroit style show up everywhere-from small independents to major national chains,” said Nick Hedlund, President at Perfect Crust.“Our new rectangular liner lineup is about giving operators the right tools to win in that category, while also staying ahead of the curve on food safety with PFAS-free materials.”New rectangular sizes now available:4.5" x 5.5"5" x 12"8" x 10"10" x 14.5"12" x 17"17" x 24"Each liner is engineered to reduce moisture, prevent sogginess, and preserve the signature texture that defines Detroit style pizza, whether it's being served off the truck, out the window, or through third party delivery.At the same time, operators are facing increased scrutiny over packaging safety. With PFAS bans rolling out across multiple states, Perfect Crust is proud to offer zero-compromise, PFAS free liners that meet the highest standards of performance and compliance.Why operators are making the switch:Keeps that crispy, caramelized crust intact!Perfect for Detroit style, Sicilian, grandma style, and more!Fully PFAS-free and compliant with new regulations!Built for off-premise and delivery performance!Perfect Crust continues to lead the way in innovation and safety, because the last thing any operator wants is for a soggy crust or non-compliant packaging to ruin the customer experience.About Perfect Crust Pizza Liners:Perfect Crust Pizza Liners are trusted by top operators across the U.S. for one reason: they work. Designed to eliminate soggy crusts and protect your brand's quality, Perfect Crust now offers the industry's most complete line of PFAS-free liner, supporting the pizza evolution, one crispy slice at a time. Order a sample here:

