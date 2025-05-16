Timbercreek Financial Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Amar Bhalla
|17,843,526
|99.11%
|161,120
|0.89%
|Deborah Robinson
|17,839,187
|99.08%
|165,459
|0.92%
|Scott Rowland
|17,880,220
|99.31%
|124,426
|0.69%
|W. Glenn Shyba
|17,806,294
|98.90%
|198,352
|1.10%
|Pamela Spackman
|17,880,203
|99.31%
|124,443
|0.69%
|R. Blair Tamblyn
|17,883,541
|99.33%
|121,105
|0.67%
At the Annual Meeting, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.
About the Company
Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.
CONTACT:
Timbercreek Financial
R. Blair Tamblyn
Chief Executive Officer
...
.
