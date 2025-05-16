Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transform Your Home With The Next-Generation Cleaning Companion: Tineco's Young Series Powerful, Efficient, And Affordable Media Outreach Newswire APAC


2025-05-16 02:45:35
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)
  • Tineco launches the Young Series with three new floor washers: the Y2, Y3, and Y5 Stretch Ultra
  • Experience the ultimate cleaning experience with these innovative floor washers, where cutting-edge technology meets energy efficiency and sleek design for unmatched performance
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 May 2025 - Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, today announced the official launch of its Young Series Floor Washers in Singapore. Designed with new homeowners and first-time users in mind, the series features three value-driven models-Y2, Y3, and Y5 Stretch Ultra-offering high-performance cleaning at an accessible price point of just $299 onwards.

Tineco Young Series
YOUNG SERIES: PERFECT FOR THE SINGAPORE HOUSEHOLDS WITH ITS COMPACT BUILD AND EFFICIENT TECHNOLOGIES

The Young Series delivers professional grade cleaning, making it ideal for everyday messes. Designed to handle wet and dry debris, pet hair, and edge dust with ease, these versatile floor washers work seamlessly across hard floors and carpets. All models feature a convenient one-touch self-cleaning. Experience premium cleaning at an accessible price-Tineco's Young Series delivers top-tier value.

From left to right: Y5 Stretch Ultra, Y3, and Y2
Meanwhile, the Y3 and Y5 Ultra models gives you an elevated cleaning experience that includes:

  • 5-Minute Hot Air Drying and 85°C Hot Water Self-Cleaning : Keeping your vacuum clean with this cutting-edge system that eliminates odors and bacterial growth.
  • 180° Lay Flat Design (Y5 Stretch Ultra): With its 13cm ultra slim profile, it can reach places that are harder than usual to access, guaranteeing a 360° deep clean.
In conjunction with the launch, from May 19th to June 8th, all Courts stores and com will offer a range of exclusive promotions. It is the perfect opportunity for new and young families to upgrade their cleaning routine and enjoy a superior, fuss-free cleaning experience.

AVAILABILITY & LAUNCH PROMOTIONS

Device
Availability
Launch Promotions

T&Cs apply, while stocks last
Y2 (Entry-Level)

$299 (u.p $499)
Available now at Courts , Shopee, and Lazada
Exclusively at Courts, from May 19th to June 8th

Free Tineco Woven bag (worth $49 or wagon (worth $299).
Y3 (Hot Drying)

$399 (u.p $799)
Available now on Courts ,Shopee, and Lazada
Y5 Stretch Ultra

$549 (u.p $999)
Available now on Courts , Shopee, Lazada


