Stakeholder Consultation On Draft QCO For Solvent Cement For UPVC Pipe And Synthetic Resin Adhesives Scheduled For May 21

MENAFN - KNN India)A stakeholder consultation meeting on the Draft Solvent Cement for UPVC Pipe (Quality Control) Order, 2025 and the Draft Synthetic Resin Adhesives (Quality Control) Order, 2025 is set to take place on May 21, 2025.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid format-both physical and virtual-under the chairmanship of Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), a leading national body representing MSMEs, is reaching out to relevant stakeholders to encourage participation in the consultation.

The forum aims to gather valuable inputs from industry participants to refine and finalize the draft quality control orders.

Interested organizations are requested to nominate an officer well-versed with the subject matter to attend the session. Confirmation of participation is to be acknowledged in advance.

Participants are required to send their details-name, email ID, mobile number, organization name, and preferred mode of joining (virtual or physical)-by May 20, 2025, to ....

Meeting venue and virtual access details will be shared directly with confirmed participants.

The consultation is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring that the proposed quality control regulations align with industry standards and stakeholder expectations.

