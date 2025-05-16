Stakeholder Consultation On Draft QCO For Solvent Cement For UPVC Pipe And Synthetic Resin Adhesives Scheduled For May 21
The meeting will be held in a hybrid format-both physical and virtual-under the chairmanship of Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), a leading national body representing MSMEs, is reaching out to relevant stakeholders to encourage participation in the consultation.
The forum aims to gather valuable inputs from industry participants to refine and finalize the draft quality control orders.
Interested organizations are requested to nominate an officer well-versed with the subject matter to attend the session. Confirmation of participation is to be acknowledged in advance.
Participants are required to send their details-name, email ID, mobile number, organization name, and preferred mode of joining (virtual or physical)-by May 20, 2025, to ....
Meeting venue and virtual access details will be shared directly with confirmed participants.
The consultation is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring that the proposed quality control regulations align with industry standards and stakeholder expectations.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment