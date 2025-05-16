Study: Spring In Swiss Alps Starts Earlier And Earlier

Deutsch de Bergfrühling beginnt sechs Tage früher als vor 25 Jahren Original Read more: Bergfrühling beginnt sechs Tage früher als vor 25 Jahre

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The warming climate is causing Alpine plants to sprout much earlier - on average six days earlier than 25 years ago - a Swiss study shows. This affects biodiversity, agriculture and the ecological balance. This content was published on May 16, 2025 - 14:11 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The reason for the change is the significant rise in temperatures in the Alps. After the disappearance of snow cover in spring, the ambient temperature is almost two degrees Celsius warmer than it was in 1998, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF said on Friday. A study by researcher and biologist Michael Zehnder, newly published in the Global Change Biology journal, examines this trend.

