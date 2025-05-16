Committee Launched To Find New Swiss Army Chief
Pfister wants to limit the selection of the new army boss to corps commanders, divisional commanders and brigadiers, mostly professional soldiers.
He is thus seeking a different profile to that of the current army head, Thomas Süssli, who will be leaving at the end of the year. Süssli, a former banker and IT expert, was relatively unknown when he was appointed in 2019 and never managed to gain the full backing of his colleagues.More More Swiss army and intelligence chiefs 'have resigned'
