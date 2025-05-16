Committee Launched To Find New Swiss Army Chief

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss defence ministry has begun work to find a replacement for outgoing army chief Thomas Süssli. Defence Minister Martin Pfister has created a selection committee to examine the CVs of 50 officers. This content was published on May 16, 2025 - 14:57 3 minutes RTS

Pfister wants to limit the selection of the new army boss to corps commanders, divisional commanders and brigadiers, mostly professional soldiers.

He is thus seeking a different profile to that of the current army head, Thomas Süssli, who will be leaving at the end of the year. Süssli, a former banker and IT expert, was relatively unknown when he was appointed in 2019 and never managed to gain the full backing of his colleagues.

