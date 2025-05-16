Swiss Abroad Elect Representatives Online For First Time
-
Deutsch
de
Auslandschweizer wählen ihre Vertretung erstmals online
Original
Read more: Auslandschweizer wählen ihre Vertretung erstmals onlin
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The UniVote tool developed by the Bern University of Applied Sciences for electronic direct voting also led to an increased voter turnout in individual constituencies, the OSA said on Friday.
In Australia, for example, 0.1% of Swiss citizens living abroad elected their delegates to the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) before the introduction of direct electronic voting. Thanks to direct online voting, voter turnout has now risen to 5.8%, according to OSA.More More Why a redistribution of seats on the Council of the Swiss Abroad is causing a stir
This content was published on May 1, 2025 A redrawing of global constituency boundaries has sparked complaints from some countries which stand to lose a seat.Read more: Why a redistribution of seats on the Council of the Swiss Abroad is causing a sti
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment