Swiss Abroad Elect Representatives Online For First Time

Swiss Abroad Elect Representatives Online For First Time


2025-05-16 02:32:38
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss citizens in 50 countries used electronic voting for the first time to elect representatives to the Council of the Swiss Abroad for the 2025-2029 legislative. The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) hopes this will make the council more representative. This content was published on May 16, 2025 - 16:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The UniVote tool developed by the Bern University of Applied Sciences for electronic direct voting also led to an increased voter turnout in individual constituencies, the OSA said on Friday.

In Australia, for example, 0.1% of Swiss citizens living abroad elected their delegates to the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) before the introduction of direct electronic voting. Thanks to direct online voting, voter turnout has now risen to 5.8%, according to OSA.

