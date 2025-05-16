Swiss Abroad Elect Representatives Online For First Time

Deutsch de Auslandschweizer wählen ihre Vertretung erstmals online Original Read more: Auslandschweizer wählen ihre Vertretung erstmals onlin

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss citizens in 50 countries used electronic voting for the first time to elect representatives to the Council of the Swiss Abroad for the 2025-2029 legislative. The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) hopes this will make the council more representative. This content was published on May 16, 2025 - 16:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The UniVote tool developed by the Bern University of Applied Sciences for electronic direct voting also led to an increased voter turnout in individual constituencies, the OSA said on Friday.

In Australia, for example, 0.1% of Swiss citizens living abroad elected their delegates to the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) before the introduction of direct electronic voting. Thanks to direct online voting, voter turnout has now risen to 5.8%, according to OSA.

More More Why a redistribution of seats on the Council of the Swiss Abroad is causing a stir

This content was published on May 1, 2025 A redrawing of global constituency boundaries has sparked complaints from some countries which stand to lose a seat.

Read more: Why a redistribution of seats on the Council of the Swiss Abroad is causing a sti