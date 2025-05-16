Local Company Joins Effort To Honor Unsung Champions In Senior Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As a local business rooted in senior living enrichment, we're thrilled to support an event that highlights the everyday heroes who make a real difference in our community," said, CEO of Activity Connection. "This initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to celebrate the wisdom, strength, and contributions of older adults-and the remarkable people who care for them."

This year's awards come at a time when the elder care field faces unprecedented challenges, including workforce shortages and increased demand for long-term care. By honoring those who provide exceptional support and compassion, the Senior Heroes Awards help bring visibility and gratitude to those too often overlooked.

Award Categories Include:



Pat Jollota Leadership Award – Lifetime advocacy for seniors

Caregivers of the Year – Outstanding professional caregivers

Healthcare Professional Award – Excellence in senior healthcare

Senior Champion Award – Advocacy for senior well-being

Community Hero Award – Volunteer impact

Senior-Focused Organization – Service to senior communities Michael R. Wilson Caring Heart Award – Deep compassion in caregiving

Key Dates:



Nominations Deadline : June 2, 2025

Awards Ceremony : July 17, 2025, 11:00 AM Location : Luepke Senior Center, Vancouver, WA

Get Involved:



Nominate a Hero : #nominate

Apply for the Scholarship : Submit by July 1 Attend the Ceremony : Celebrate senior care champions on July 17

By supporting the Senior Heroes Awards, Activity Connection reinforces its commitment to recognizing those who lead with heart and serve with honor in elder care.

About Senior Heroes Awards

The Senior Heroes Awards is an annual program dedicated to recognizing and celebrating individuals and organizations who make significant contributions to the well-being of older adults in Clark County, Washington. Founded on the principle that caregivers, volunteers, and professionals in elder services deserve public recognition for their hard work and compassion, the event brings together the community to honor those making a lasting impact. Through awards, scholarships, and heartfelt storytelling, the Senior Heroes Awards highlight the value and importance of caregiving in an aging society. Learn more at

Media Contact:

Debi Friesz, Senior Heroes Awards Committee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (360) 947-1910

About Activity Connection

Activity Connection is a trusted leader in life enrichment programming, serving nearly 20,000 senior living communities. Each month, the platform delivers over 400 original, high-quality resources across nearly 40 categories-including themed activities, crafts, games, trivia, reminiscence programs, Montessori-based engagement, lifelong learning, virtual travel experiences, holiday celebrations, and more. While many programs are designed for broad community engagement, versions of select activities are specially created for those in memory care. These thoughtfully developed resources help promote connection and purpose for residents at varying ability levels. Many also encourage intergenerational engagement, providing meaningful opportunities for families and volunteers to participate. All content aligns with person-centered care standards and complies with state regulations-empowering activity professionals and caregivers with tools that are not only engaging, but deeply enriching for our aging loved ones. Learn more at .

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 503-281-7000

Mailing Address:Activity Connection

9450 SW Gemini Dr, PMB 39135

Beaverton, OR 97008-7105

