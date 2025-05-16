Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sandra Connell Announces Departure From Talent Dynamics After Decades Of Service


2025-05-16 02:15:52
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PHOENIX, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of serving the broadcast news business Sandra Connell is leaving Talent Dynamics next month. In June 2022, she sold the company to Glass City Talent, LLC owned by Patrick McCreery and Gary Brown. We are eternally grateful to Sandra for her mentorship and guidance throughout this three-year transition. As many in our business know, Sandra has helped generations of managers and talent navigate their careers, her legacy runs deep. We wish her the very best.

SOURCE Talent Dynamics

MENAFN16052025003732001241ID1109559188

