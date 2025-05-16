FLEOA Members Rally To Support Law Enforcement Legislation And Defend Pay And Benefits During National Police Week

WASHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Members of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ) gathered in the nation's capital during National Police Week to honor our fallen brothers and sisters and their surviving families at agency memorial services, the Candlelight Vigil, and the National Peace Officers Memorial Service. FLEOA's Board of Directors also took time to press lawmakers on the urgent need to protect and defend federal law enforcement retirement in Congress' reconciliation bill, and helped advance a robust slate of bipartisan legislation supporting federal law enforcement. FLEOA's efforts focused on advancing critical bills aimed at bolstering officer safety, mental health, recruitment and retention, and benefits for families of fallen officers. FLEOA also urged lawmakers to support the“Law Enforcement Officers Equity/Parity Act” to expand 6(c) coverage to all officers and the“LEO Fair Retirement Act” to ensure that uncompensated overtime pay as a result of the annual pay cap can still be counted when computing a retiring officer's annuity.In what is considered the most significant legislative push for federal law enforcement in recent history, FLEOA members participated in more than 200 meetings with lawmakers and staff across Capitol Hill to raise urgent concerns over how current budget reconciliation proposals that cut retirement benefits to federal law enforcement officers would have immediate and negative impacts on recruitment and retention. FLEOA members focused on the immediate priority of exempting all federal law enforcement officers from proposed changes to the retirement annuity supplement in the House version of the reconciliation bill, as well as to exempt non-6(c) law enforcement from being forced to pay higher contribution rates towards a FERS pension or a“high-5” annuity calculation. In addition to his efforts on Capitol Hill, FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman also met with key officials, including the U.S. Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General, and White House staff, to address these and other issues, such as the federal pay cap and compensation inequities. In a separate meeting with Vice President Vance, Silverman discussed the adverse effects of eliminating the retirement annuity supplement for federal law enforcement.“This is about more than policy-it's about protecting the men and women who safeguard our nation,” said Silverman.“While we support enacting the President's law enforcement priorities through the reconciliation process, we cannot accept cuts to our members' earned retirement benefits in order to pay for them. Especially when these cuts will lead to an exodus of the same experienced law enforcement officers who are tasked with implementing those very same presidential priorities.”FLEOA also realized significant success in advancing its other legislative priorities, which included passage of three bills on the House floor this week, and working with the Senate Judiciary Committee to advance eight bipartisan bills on May 15-the Committee's largest Police Week legislative package in 15 years.The U.S. House of Representatives passed the following measures, which were all strongly supported by FLEOA, and now go to the Senate for consideration:.H.R. 2243: LEOSA Reform Act.H.R. 2255: Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act.H.R. 2240: Improving Law Enforcement Officer Safety and Wellness Through Data ActKey Senate Judiciary Committee bills passed and supported by FLEOA include:.S.180: Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act.S.1563: Retired Law Enforcement Officers Continuing Service Act.S.419: Reauthorizing Support and Treatment for Officers in Crisis Act.S.911: Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act.S.1316: Strong Communities Act.S.1595: Improving Police CARE Act.S.539: PROTECT Our Children Reauthorization Act.S.237: Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act“The message we brought to Capitol Hill was heard loud and clear: symbolic support isn't enough. Our officers deserve real policy backed by real resources,” added Silverman.“These legislative wins are a strong start, but any rollback of pay or retirement benefits in the broader budget reconciliation package would undermine both morale and national security.”FLEOA expressed gratitude to congressional leaders from both parties for championing meaningful reforms that strengthen the law enforcement community.“Each of these bipartisan bills acknowledge the dedication and sacrifice of our officers and provide the tools they need to succeed,” said President Silverman.“They address urgent challenges faced by federal officers – from mental health support and operational readiness to family benefits and workforce sustainability.FLEOA will continue engaging with lawmakers to advance these priorities, while opposing harmful provisions that threaten the future of federal law enforcement.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 60 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

