EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): Conference

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit: International Impact Forum (IIF) on June 4, 2025 with a top-class program and top speakers

16.05.2025 / 10:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit: International Impact Forum (IIF) on June 4, 2025 with a top-class program and top speakers Frankfurt am Main, May 16, 2025 - DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408) will present its business model at the International Impact Forum on June 4 in Frankfurt and is also a co-sponsor of the high-profile event. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit CEO Ole Nixdorff will give a presentation on the current challenges and new trends in the impact scene. With its participation in the IIF, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit joins a large number of other first-class impact companies, experts and personalities from the industry. Dr. Othmar Karas, former First Vice-President of the European Parliament, will open the International Impact Forum in Frankfurt. Prof. Dr. Torsten Weber, an expert on sustainability and transformation, will also speak about the relevance of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Anahita Thomas, partner at the renowned commercial law firm Baker McKenzie, will provide a regulatory insight into the field of impact investing in her presentation“Between Regulation and Innovation - Tackling the Green Future”. In the panel discussion“Green Deal - What's Next? Rethinking Sustainability in Europe”, sustainability experts from the plenary session will discuss the latest innovations and the social relevance of sustainability issues. Further presentations will be given by Dr. Gerald Schüssel, CEO of the HighTech-Medical Hub More Impact AG, Thomas Forner, Co-Founder and President of Focused Energy, Prof. Dr. Holger Till, Professor at the Medical University Graz and sustainability strategist Diana Born, among others. The well-known actor from television and theater in Germany Nikolaus Okonkwo will be the prominent host of the extensive program of the program of the International Impact Forum. Further information on the event can be found here: Frankfurt 2025 | International Impact Forum About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit thus pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

... -p

16.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG Opern Turm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4 60306 Frankfurt am Main Germany E-mail: ... ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76 WKN: A3DW40 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 2139718

End of News EQS News Service