technotrans Annual General Meeting: future-ready through transformation

16.05.2025 / 13:18 CET/CEST

Dividend of € 0.53 per share approved

Karin Sonnenmoser elected to the Supervisory Board as new shareholder representative Board of Management confirms guidance for the 2025 financial year Sassenberg, May 16, 2025 – Today, the Annual General Meeting of technotrans SE resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.53 per share. Shareholders also elected Karin Sonnenmoser as a new shareholder representative to the Supervisory Board and endorsed the remuneration systems for both the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. In their speeches, the members of the Board of Management emphasised the Group's excellent prospects and resilience. The key driver is the efficiency programme ttSprint, which has made technotrans more agile, customer-focused and crisis-resistant by introducing a new market-oriented organisational structure. This resilience is already evident in the strong start to the new 2025 financial year: in Q1, technotrans generated consolidated revenue of € 60 million with an EBIT margin of 6.7 %. The Board of Management therefore reaffirmed its guidance for 2025 of consolidated revenue between € 245 million and € 265 million and an EBIT margin of 7 to 9 %. “Last year's transformation has laid the foundations for sustainable, profitable growth and made us more resilient and future-ready,” said Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE, during the event. Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

The Shareholders approved every agenda item, including the dividend of € 0.53 per share. They also endorsed the remuneration report for the 2024 financial year and the remuneration systems for the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board for the next four years. In addition, Karin Sonnenmoser was elected to the Supervisory Board as a new shareholder representative. She holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Augsburg and an MBA from the University of Dayton, Ohio, USA. With many years of management experience, she also serves on the Supervisory Board of Renk Group AG. Future-ready through transformation

In their speeches, CEO Michael Finger and CFO Natascha Sander explained how the consistent transformation of the technotrans Group is creating value: despite the challenging economic environment, profitability improved steadily over the course of 2024, culminating in an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.7 % in Q4. Although consolidated revenue declined in 2024 due to the economic climate, the EBIT margin reached 6 % after adjustment for temporary expenses for severance payments and the reorganisation. The first benefits of the successfully implemented ttSprint programme, the new market-oriented organisation, growing technological expertise and the strict focus on high-growth markets – especially Energy Management – are now visible. With liquid cooling for data centres and battery thermal-management systems for e-buses and trains, technotrans delivers crucial solutions for global megatrends such as artificial intelligence and decarbonisation. On sustainability, the Board reported progress in CO2 reduction and technological innovations using natural refrigerants. Strong Q1 2025 – guidance confirmed

The technotrans Group has made a dynamic start to 2025. In Q1, the company recorded consolidated revenue of € 60.1 million and increased EBIT ten-fold year on year to € 4.0 million, equating to an EBIT margin of 6.7 %. Against this backdrop, the Board of Management confirmed its full-year guidance of consolidated revenue between € 245 million and € 265 million with an EBIT margin of 7 to 9 %. “We would like to thank our employees for their extraordinary commitment and their willingness to embrace transformation. Together, we will continue on our path of profitable growth,” stressed Michael Finger. Further information: About technotrans SE: technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company's core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.1 million for the 2024 financial year. Note

This press release contains statements on the future development of the technotrans Group. They reflect the current views of the management of technotrans SE and are based on corresponding plans, estimates and expectations. Please note that the statements contain certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Contact for journalists: Investor Relations:

