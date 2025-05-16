Elringklinger: Annual General Meeting Approves Constant Dividend And Elects New Supervisory Board Member
|
EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
PRESS RELEASE
ElringKlinger: Annual General Meeting approves constant dividend and elects new Supervisory Board member
At today's 120th Annual General Meeting convened by ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023/ WKN 785602), all items on the agenda were approved by the company's shareholders with the required majorities. The other proposed resolutions put to the vote were also approved by the shareholders with a large majority. Around 61 % of the voting share capital took part in the virtual Annual General Meeting.
Broad approval for items on the agenda
Dr. Sabine Lutz succeeds Andreas Wilhelm Kraut on the Supervisory Board
Helmut P. Merch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanked the outgoing member:“Andreas Wilhelm Kraut was a member of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG for a period of eight years in total. His tenure coincided with a number of significant events such as the far-reaching transformation of the industry, the covid pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. I would like to thank Mr. Kraut personally and on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for the excellent spirit of cooperation and his valuable perspectives on ElringKlinger's business." Helmut P. Merch continued:“At the same time, I would like to congratulate Dr. Sabine Lutz on her appointment and look forward to working with her in the future. In her, we have gained an industry expert for our Board." In addition to Helmut P. Merch – and Dr. Sabine Lutz for the first time –, Ingeborg Guggolz, Ludger Heuberg, Gabriele Sons, and Manfred Strauß were re-elected to the Supervisory Board.
Implementation of SHAPE30 on track
Focusing on five success factors, SHAPE30 describes ElringKlinger's route through the industry's far-reaching transformation. In the context of Factor #1 Product Transformation, the Group drew up a strategic package of measures in 2024. On this basis and following in-depth analysis, the decision was made to sell the two plants in Sevelen and Buford. The Group also decided to withdraw from its systems business for electric drive units and instead focus on its profitable components business. The discontinuation of operations at the plants in Thale and Fremont is also to be seen in the context of these measures.
The strategic package of measures serves SHAPE30's goal of improving the Group's profitability and generating sustainable cash flow. The same applies to the STREAMLINE cost-cutting program, which the Group initiated in 2025 and through which it plans to scale back its global staff costs by EUR 30 million.
Upcoming growth cycle
A detailed summary of the individual voting results and a transcript of the speech given by the CEO can be found on the homepage of ElringKlinger AG () – in the Investor Relations section under the heading "Annual General Meeting."
About ElringKlinger
Contact:
For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG
Dr. Jens Winter
Strategic Communications
Max-Eyth-Straße 2
72581 Dettingen/Erms
Germany
Phone: +49 7123 724-88335
E-mail: ...
16.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment