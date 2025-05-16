EQS-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

ElringKlinger: Annual General Meeting approves constant dividend and elects new Supervisory Board member

16.05.2025 / 14:07 CET/CEST

Proposal for consistent dividend payment of EUR 0.15 per share approved

Further proposed resolutions each adopted by a large majority

Re-election of five members of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Sabine Lutz newly elected CEO Thomas Jessulat:“Against the backdrop of the transformation of mobility, it is essential that we hone ElringKlinger's profile so that we can continue to play an active role in shaping the future. We have reached key milestones in this respect and are fully committed to continuing on the path set out in our SHAPE30 strategy." At today's 120th Annual General Meeting convened by ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023/ WKN 785602), all items on the agenda were approved by the company's shareholders with the required majorities. The other proposed resolutions put to the vote were also approved by the shareholders with a large majority. Around 61 % of the voting share capital took part in the virtual Annual General Meeting. Broad approval for items on the agenda

In the interests of dividend continuity and in consideration of operating profitability, the Management Board, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, proposed to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a constant dividend of EUR 0.15 per share. This proposal was accepted by a large majority of 99.7 %. The company's shareholders also ratified the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with 94.7 % of the votes respectively, in addition to approving the compensation report and the Management Board's compensation system. Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, was re-appointed as the auditor for the 2025 financial year. Dr. Sabine Lutz succeeds Andreas Wilhelm Kraut on the Supervisory Board

As part of the Supervisory Board elections, five members were re-elected with a broad majority of the votes. Andreas Wilhelm Kraut had already informed the Board in advance that he would not be standing for re-election. He has been succeeded by Dr. Sabine Lutz, who was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Helmut P. Merch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanked the outgoing member:“Andreas Wilhelm Kraut was a member of the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG for a period of eight years in total. His tenure coincided with a number of significant events such as the far-reaching transformation of the industry, the covid pandemic, and the war in Ukraine. I would like to thank Mr. Kraut personally and on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for the excellent spirit of cooperation and his valuable perspectives on ElringKlinger's business." Helmut P. Merch continued:“At the same time, I would like to congratulate Dr. Sabine Lutz on her appointment and look forward to working with her in the future. In her, we have gained an industry expert for our Board." In addition to Helmut P. Merch – and Dr. Sabine Lutz for the first time –, Ingeborg Guggolz, Ludger Heuberg, Gabriele Sons, and Manfred Strauß were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. Implementation of SHAPE30 on track

In his review, CEO Thomas Jessulat emphasized that the company's business performance in 2024 had been solid overall, even in the face of highly challenging circumstances:“Despite all the uncertainties around the globe, it should be noted that we are on track. On track against a very difficult backdrop. On track because we were an early adopter of new technologies and have been applying them in a targeted manner – in keeping with our corporate purpose: "Pioneering Innovative Technologies for a Sustainable Future." And on track when it comes to implementing our SHAPE30 transformation strategy." Focusing on five success factors, SHAPE30 describes ElringKlinger's route through the industry's far-reaching transformation. In the context of Factor #1 Product Transformation, the Group drew up a strategic package of measures in 2024. On this basis and following in-depth analysis, the decision was made to sell the two plants in Sevelen and Buford. The Group also decided to withdraw from its systems business for electric drive units and instead focus on its profitable components business. The discontinuation of operations at the plants in Thale and Fremont is also to be seen in the context of these measures. The strategic package of measures serves SHAPE30's goal of improving the Group's profitability and generating sustainable cash flow. The same applies to the STREAMLINE cost-cutting program, which the Group initiated in 2025 and through which it plans to scale back its global staff costs by EUR 30 million.

Upcoming growth cycle

In addition to outlining the Group's focus on profitable operations, Thomas Jessulat also addressed the tangible transformation of ElringKlinger: "On the back of the Group's upcoming growth cycle, particularly in the area of e-mobility applications, by 2030 we will generate more than 50% of our revenue with products beyond the combustion engine." The high-volume series production orders already received for cell contacting systems, bipolar plates, and other e-mobility products will contribute to this forward momentum. All in all, ElringKlinger is well positioned, as Thomas Jessulat emphasized:“Against the backdrop of the transformation of mobility, it is essential that we hone ElringKlinger's profile so that we can continue to play an active role in shaping the future. We have reached key milestones in this respect and are fully committed to continuing on the path set out in our SHAPE30 strategy." A detailed summary of the individual voting results and a transcript of the speech given by the CEO can be found on the homepage of ElringKlinger AG () – in the Investor Relations section under the heading "Annual General Meeting." About ElringKlinger

As an independent supplier operating worldwide, the ElringKlinger Group has established itself as a powerful and trusted partner to the automotive industry – acknowledged for its exceptional depth of expertise. Our product portfolio encompasses innovative solutions for passenger cars and commercial vehicles powered by electric motors, hybrid technology, or combustion engines. Alongside the powertrain, other areas of application include the underbody, chassis, braking system, interior, and vehicle body. We were among the frontrunners when it came to positioning ourselves as a specialist in the field of e-mobility – with pioneering battery and fuel cell technology, and associated components and assemblies, such as plastic housings, and punched and formed metal parts.

Customized lightweight components engineered by ElringKlinger can be used throughout the entire vehicle; they deliver tangible benefits in terms of weight reduction, efficiency, and functional integration, especially in e-mobility applications.

Additionally, we serve the aftermarket in more than 140 countries with an extensive range of spare parts.

These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of more than 9,000 people employed within the ElringKlinger Group. Operating at more than 40 sites worldwide, ElringKlinger has established a global presence and is closely aligned with its customers in all major automotive regions.





Contact:

For further information, please contact:



ElringKlinger AG

Dr. Jens Winter

Strategic Communications

Max-Eyth-Straße 2

72581 Dettingen/Erms

Germany

Phone: +49 7123 724-88335

E-mail: ...

