wienerberger: 156th Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions

wienerberger: 156 th Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions

Dividend of € 0.95 per share

David Davies re-elected as member of the Supervisory Board Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger:“Today, wienerberger is more resilient, innovative and efficient than ever” Vienna, May 16, 2025 – Within the framework of the 156th Annual General Meeting of Wienerberger AG, held on May 16, 2025, as an in-person event in the Grand Hall of the Erste Campus in Vienna, the company submitted its Annual Financial Statements and the Management Report. Following the presentation, the AGM adopted all proposed resolutions, including a dividend increase to a record level of € 0.95 per share. Financial Expert David Davies was re-elected to the Supervisory Board. As Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, pointed out,“Despite global economic challenges, we closed 2024 as the third-best year in the company's history and succeeded in creating sustainable added value for our shareholders. Today, wienerberger is more resilient, more innovative and more efficient than ever. With our value-accretive growth strategy we have enhanced our positions in key markets. Thanks to our innovative solutions we will be able to continuously advance the drive toward energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly and affordable living.” Annual General Meeting confirms dividend policy and Remuneration Report In view of the company's strong financial basis and within the framework of its balanced long-term dividend policy, the Managing Board proposed that a dividend of € 0.95 per share be paid out for 2024, which corresponds to a 5.6% increase compared to the previous year (€ 0.90). The AGM adopted the proposal, and May 26, 2025, was set as the dividend payment date. The actions of the Managing Board and the members of the Supervisory Board in the 2024 financial year were approved and the 2024 Remuneration Report was adopted. Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH was elected statutory auditor and Group auditor for 2025. Additionally, David Davies, member of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG since 2017, was re-elected. As Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG, noted,“As a renowned financial expert with extensive management experience, David Davies has served as a highly esteemed member of the Supervisory Board for eight years. I will be happy to again benefit from his valuable expertise in the years to come.” For the CV of David Davies as well as all resolutions adopted by the 156th Annual General Meeting, please refer to:



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.5 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 760 million in 2024.



