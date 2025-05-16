Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alternative Investment Funds Urge SEBI To Address Inter-Regulatory Challenges

Alternative Investment Funds Urge SEBI To Address Inter-Regulatory Challenges


2025-05-16 02:08:09
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 16 (KNN) Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in India have called upon the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate discussions with other key financial regulators to resolve overlapping regulatory issues.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) made this request during a recent meeting with SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The AIF industry seeks SEBI's coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to harmonise policies and reduce regulatory friction.

Such alignment is deemed crucial for fostering domestic capital formation and enhancing investment flows from financial institutions.

SEBI has already commenced consultations with industry stakeholders to explore avenues for regulatory easing. This initiative aims to streamline compliance requirements and bolster investor confidence in the AIF sector.

The AIF industry believes that a collaborative regulatory approach will not only simplify investment processes but also attract greater participation from institutional investors.

By addressing inter-regulatory challenges, SEBI can play a pivotal role in strengthening India's alternative investment landscape.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN16052025000155011030ID1109559158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search