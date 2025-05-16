Alternative Investment Funds Urge SEBI To Address Inter-Regulatory Challenges
The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) made this request during a recent meeting with SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
The AIF industry seeks SEBI's coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to harmonise policies and reduce regulatory friction.
Such alignment is deemed crucial for fostering domestic capital formation and enhancing investment flows from financial institutions.
SEBI has already commenced consultations with industry stakeholders to explore avenues for regulatory easing. This initiative aims to streamline compliance requirements and bolster investor confidence in the AIF sector.
The AIF industry believes that a collaborative regulatory approach will not only simplify investment processes but also attract greater participation from institutional investors.
By addressing inter-regulatory challenges, SEBI can play a pivotal role in strengthening India's alternative investment landscape.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment