CIM Holds Key Meeting On Quality Standards For Electronics Industry
The meeting focused on enhancing consumer safety through stricter quality standards for electrical appliances across India.
In a social media post, Goyal described the meeting as“productive,” emphasizing that the discussions were centered on implementing horizontal QCOs to ensure improved safety and quality of electrical products.
“Had a productive interaction with key stakeholders from the electronics industry today,” Goyal said.“Discussions centred on the implementation of horizontal QCOs to further enhance the safety of electrical appliances in the interest of consumers. Also explored opportunities for enhancing the industry's growth and global competitiveness.”
Quality Control Orders are legal directives under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, mandating that certain goods must meet specified Indian standards.
Manufacturers are required to obtain BIS certification to legally market their products. Non-compliance can lead to legal action and a ban on uncertified goods.
Unlike product-specific QCOs, horizontal QCOs cover a wide range of items within a sector. This broader approach aims to enforce a uniform quality framework across various electrical and electronic appliances.
The BIS, India's National Standards Body, oversees standardization and product certification, offering third-party assurance of product safety and reliability.
Minister Goyal also explored ways to make Indian manufacturers more globally competitive, discussing potential policy support and enhanced industry collaboration to boost innovation, quality, and exports.
The meeting marks a step forward in India's effort to strengthen its quality ecosystem and ensure safer consumer products.
