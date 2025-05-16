Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boehringer Ingelheim Taiwan Drives More Awareness For Proper Medicines Disposal


(MENAFN- 3BL) Picture this: You open your medicine cabinet and find a bottle of expired pills. What do you do? Toss them in the trash? Flush them down the toilet?

We all encounter this situation. Millions of people are unaware of the serious consequences:. Improper disposal of pharmaceuticals can pollute our environment and create significant health risks.

Boehringer Ingelheim Taiwan launched an awareness campaign to help tackle this issue. Using creative social media content, eye-catching infographics and popular culture icons, like the eerie "Sadako ghost", the campaign highlights the consequences and dangers of improper disposal.

By raising more awareness, we aim to better protect our health and the environment. Proper pharmaceutical waste disposal is a shared responsibility that can make a big difference for everyone.

Find out more and explore our other stories in Imagine: our sustainability story hub , where we share our commitment to sustainability and what we are doing to create a positive impact for humans, animals and our planet.

