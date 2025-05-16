Treatment Centers For Malnourished Afghan Children Are Revived By EU Funding

MENAFN - 3BL) Published by Action Against Hunger .

May 16, 2025 /3BL/ - Action Against Hunger clinics for treating malnourished children in Afghanistan, which were previously forced to close due to cuts in U.S. funding, have now reopened with support from the European Union (EU).

Since March, staff at Action Against Hunger's Therapeutic Feeding Units (TFUs) in Kabul and Badakhshan have faced the heartbreaking task of turning away children in need of lifesaving care, following the sudden withdrawal of U.S. funding that led to the closure of the units. Upon the arrival of EU support, the Kabul TFU reopened on May 11th, admitting 15 children for treatment, and the Badakhshan TFU reopened May 12th, admitting 12 children.

“The European Union has been supporting Action Against Hunger with five therapeutic feeding units across the country”, explains Cobi Rietveld, Action Against Hunger Country Director in Afghanistan.“As of this month, the EU has also stepped in to support the two TFUs that were closed due to cuts in US funding. With this support, we are able to save the lives of children in critical condition.”

Malnourished children who receive treatment at TFUs are so unwell that their risk of dying is 12 times higher than that of healthy children. The impact of the centers' closure was severe: last year alone, these two clinics provided specialized treatment to more than 1,000 children. The health system in Afghanistan is near collapse, so malnutrition treatments are not readily available in the country despite being sorely needed.

“Additionally, our dedicated health staff at the TFUs, who would otherwise face unemployment in the current challenging economic situation, can continue their vital work,” said Rietveld. The job losses would have disproportionately impacted women, who make up 68% of staff at Action Against Hunger's medical facilities. Wazhma N., a nurse on the TFU team in Kabul, shares how crucial the facility is for female medical staff:“For many of us, the TFU is more than just a workplace - it's the only place where we, as women, can serve as medical professionals. Its reopening brings immense relief, not only to us but to the patients who desperately need care.”

Although the crucial support of the EU will allow these two TFUs to resume services for several months, continued support is needed. Action Against Hunger is actively seeking further funding to ensure these essential services can be sustained.“We hold onto hope that this lifeline won't be temporary but will remain open for good,” says Wazhma.

Since the halting of US funding, more than 396 nutrition sites have closed across the country, as well as more than 400 health facilities. International agencies predict a shortage of essential medicines in the coming months, as stockpiles put in place before the sudden funding cuts begin to dry out.

Afghanistan is among the 15 countries with the highest burden of acute malnutrition, with at least 3 million children under five requiring lifesaving nutrition treatment annually - a figure that rose to 3.5 million in 2025 . Increased support for nutrition services is urgently needed in Afghanistan.

