IIT‐Kanpur Alum Announces AI‐Driven 30‐Min Ride N Repair Platform: Could Safeguard 126 Million Seniors & Disabled Adults

- Lakshya KhuranaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ride N Repair , the quick‐commerce vehicle‐repair platform that slashed roadside wait‐times across 27 Indian cities, today released new research showing how its 30‐minute“Parts‐in‐Motion” network could protect the United States' rapidly growing population of seniors and people with disabilities-groups that face disproportionate risks during prolonged vehicle breakdowns.The public‐safety gap- 55.8 million Americans are already 65+; that cohort is on track to top 80 million by 2040 -- More than 70 million U.S. adults report a disability that can limit mobility or heat‐/cold‐tolerance -- Disabled‐vehicle crashes kill 566 people and injure 14,000+ every year-often because stalled cars linger in traffic for 30‐60 minutes awaiting a tow -- Other providers' response times range up to 2 hours; most calls end in a tow, not a fix, adding $75–$125 in costs and more exposure time./CTOLakshya Khurana 's ML blueprint for safer roadsKhurana-an IIT‐Kanpur computer‐science graduate and Carnegie Mellon Robotics Institute alumnus-spent six years at Meta building machine‐learning decision engines that moved billions in ad revenue. He applied the same real‐time optimization logic to broken cars:1) Predictive triage identifies high‐risk calls (e.g., a dialysis patient or wheelchair user on a narrow shoulder) and bumps them to the top of the queue.2) Live parts graph polls retail inventories every 60 seconds and dispatches a courier with the right spare part while a certified mechanic rides separately.3) Instant payouts via UPI (and soon FedNow) close the job within 90 seconds of customer sign‐off-no cash, no paperwork delays.Across 50,000 Indian rescues, the system cut roadside downtime from 70 minutes to a 28‐minute median and achieved a 95 % first‐time‐fix rate.Why U.S. seniors & disabled drivers benefit firstHeat / cold exposure. Current reality: Cabin temperatures can exceed 54 °C (130 °F) in summer or fall below freezing if HVAC fails during a breakdown.. Ride N Repair impact: A 30‐minute SLA limits exposure, and HVAC‐failure calls are tagged“medical priority.”Mobility constraints. Current reality: Exiting on a highway shoulder may be impossible; waiting for a tow averages 45 minutes.. Ride N Repair impact: Mechanics arrive and complete repairs on site-no transfer to a tow truck required.Secondary collisions. Current reality: One in five fatal disabled‐vehicle crashes involves another vehicle striking the stopped car. Faster clearance reduces dwell time in travel lanes, shrinking the crash window.. Ride N Repair impact: Rapid on‐site fixes clear hazards sooner, lowering the risk of follow‐on crashes.Insurance burden. Current reality: Medical claims plus tow and storage can exceed $8,500 per incident for older or disabled motorists.. Ride N Repair impact: On‐site repair eliminates tow/storage fees; a recent Delhi insurer pilot saw a 22 % drop in claim severity.Roadmap to an inclusive U.S. launch- Pilot cities: Phoenix & Dallas-both heat‐exposed metros with above‐average senior populations.- Mechanic upskilling: ADA‐aligned training modules (vehicle access aids, medical‐response basics) co‐designed with U.S. disability advocacy groups.- Data‐sharing MOU: Real‐time API for DOTs and emergency‐management agencies to monitor high‐risk stalled vehicles.- Insurer partnerships: Usage‐based policy riders offering premium credits when customers enable Ride N Repair inside their telematics apps.About Ride N RepairFounded in 2023, Ride N Repair is the world's first AI‐driven, quick‐commerce platform for on‐site vehicle repair. Operating in 27 Indian cities with a 4.8‐star customer rating, the company guarantees that a certified mechanic and the correct spare part reach stranded drivers in 30 minutes or less.

