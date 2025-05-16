Fairmint Releases Whitepaper For Open Captable Protocol (OCP) To Advance On-Chain Equity Securities

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmint, Inc., a registered SEC Transfer Agent , today published the whitepaper for the Open Captable Protocol (OCP) , an open-source, industry-grade standard for recording, managing, and transferring equity ownership on-chain.

The release comes as regulatory momentum builds for on-chain securities innovation, highlighted by SEC Chairman Atkins' recent address at the Crypto Task Force Roundtable, where he noted that "the migration to on-chain securities has the potential to remodel aspects of the securities market."

The Open Captable Protocol whitepaper outlines the technical approach to bringing equity securities on-chain through a standardized, legally-compatible framework already adopted by companies ranging from early-stage startups to established private enterprises.

"Private equity has long been held back by fragmented files and manual workflows," said Joris Delanoue, Co-founder and CEO of Fairmint. "The Open Captable Protocol builds on the foundation set by the Open Cap Table Coalition to bring standardization and speed, reducing transfer times from weeks to seconds while preserving full regulatory compliance. This turns static securities into dynamic financial instruments that can be leveraged in ways previously too complex or expensive to execute."

Fairmint's design emphasizes compliance, legal clarity, and operational simplicity. Unlike token-centric frameworks, OCP implements cap tables as programmable smart contracts with embedded rules and legal enforceability , minimizing issuer risk while enabling programmatic compliance.

"We've built this technology to work within today's regulatory environment while creating new possibilities for tomorrow," explained Thibauld Favre, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer.

Fairmint encourages regulated intermediaries-transfer agents, broker-dealers, custodians, and infrastructure providers-to adopt OCP as a shared standard for compliant, on-chain equity management.

"The Open Captable Protocol provides a secure, compliant foundation that regulated agents can immediately implement to enhance their service offerings," added Delanoue. "By adopting a common standard, we can collectively build a more efficient private securities ecosystem while maintaining the regulatory guardrails that investors and issuers expect."

The whitepaper details real-world implementations, with use cases such as Fairmint, Inc., Transfer Agent XYZ , and Plural Brokerage LLC , a registered broker-dealer and FINRA/SIPC member, all of which use OCP as a settlement layer .

protocol About Fairmint, Inc.

Fairmint, Inc. provides infrastructure for on-chain equity management, enabling efficient issuance, administration, and compliant transfer of private securities. Founded in 2019 by Joris Delanoue and Thibauld Favre , Fairmint is headquartered in New York, NY, and serves private companies, financial institutions, and infrastructure providers looking to modernize their equity workflows. Fairmint operates as a registered U.S. Transfer Agent. For more information, please visit Contact:

Joris Delanoue

***@fairmint PRLog ID: SOURCE Fairmint, Inc. WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED

The complete OCP whitepaper is available at