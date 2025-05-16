Branch Cuts Letter Cycle Time By 5X With Kyber

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Branch now completes the full letter lifecycle 5x faster with Kyber, turning steady adoption into a major efficiency win across its claims team.

- Charlie Wendland, Chief Claims Officer at BranchNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branch has unlocked a new level of speed by fully adopting Kyber across its claims workflows. After initial success with AI-powered drafting and template management, the team now completes the full letter lifecycle from first draft to final delivery 5x faster.A Strategic Focus on Operational EfficiencyBranch is known for delivering fast, seamless claims experiences to its members. The claims leadership team, led by Chief Claims Officer Charlie Wendland, consistently looks for ways to:- Reduce administrative friction for adjusters- Drive consistency and compliance in communications- Improve responsiveness to policyholdersAs one of Kyber's earliest carrier partners, Branch has played an active role in shaping how the platform supports real-world workflows.“Our goal is to make the claims experience as effortless as possible for our members,” said Charlie Wendland, Chief Claims Officer at Branch.“When letters go out faster, policyholders get answers sooner. And that speed, paired with accuracy, builds trust.From Tactical Gains to Organizational BreakthroughA year ago, Branch set out to improve the speed, clarity, and consistency of its claims correspondence. With Kyber in place, the team saw immediate gains in drafting efficiency and template management. But what followed wasn't a shift in strategy - it was quiet, steady progress.Motivated by delivering the best possible experience to policyholders, the team continued refining how Kyber was used day-to-day. Adjusters leaned further in. Managers began reviewing and approving directly within the platform. Operational leaders reinforced Kyber as the go-to system for compliant, policy-ready letters. Over time, that focus added up and the full impact came into view.Key Drivers Behind the AccelerationAs Kyber became part of the team's daily routine, Branch reduced its average letter cycle time 5x. This acceleration didn't come from a new feature or workflow. It came from steady, consistent usage across the organization.Key drivers of this speed included:- Adjusters no longer delayed the first draft. The friction of formatting, finding language, or switching systems was gone. With Kyber open in the background, they started letters the moment the need arose.- Reviewers no longer waited for reminders. Kyber's built-in approval flows and notifications made it easy to jump in and approve on the spot. No inbox searching. No coordination overhead.- Managers kept things moving. With the ability to approve and send on behalf of adjusters, managers could handle high-touch letters directly, removing delays when claims needed action fast.- Every step happened in one system. There was no exporting, no file renaming to track versions, and no manual upload to the claim file. Letters stayed connected to the data source, with a full audit trail from draft to delivery.This wasn't a one-time jump in performance. It was a slow and steady compounding of small time savings into a 5x faster cycle, powered entirely by how claims professionals naturally chose to use the tool.“The magic isn't just in the AI drafting,” said Arvind Sontha, CEO of Kyber.“It's in how Kyber fits into everyday workflows. Once teams reach full adoption, they don't just save time. They change how they operate.”The Latest in a Series of Efficiency WinsThis case marks the third major outcome in Branch's Kyber adoption:- 65% reduction in drafting time- 80% reduction in template volume- Now: 5x reduction in letter cycle time from draft to deliveryWith Kyber now embedded across the full lifecycle of claims correspondence, Branch continues to move faster - while maintaining the consistency, compliance, and clarity that define its service model.About BranchBranch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto insurance with ease. Branch is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, and accountability. Branch was launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. To learn more, visit .About KyberKyber ( ) is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry. To learn more, visit askkyber.

