Pej Vahdat And Shomit James To Co-Host New Series Spotlighting American Made Medical Manufacturing

Om Media's logo

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed actor Pej Vahdat and entrepreneur Shomit James will co-host a bold new television series that brings the spotlight to medical device manufacturers operating right here in the United States.Pej Vahdat, known for his memorable roles as Arastoo Vaziri in Bones, Kash in Shameless, and Young Faraz in FX's The Old Man, currently stars as Leo Sharf in the CBS hit show Tracker. With a career built on authentic storytelling and dynamic roles, Vahdat brings both credibility and relatability to the screen, making him the perfect host for a show centered on transparency, innovation, and patient trust.Joining him is Shomit James, a visionary leader and the CEO of OM Media, OM Surgical Solutions, and OM Capital. With a career at the intersection of healthcare, finance, and media, James brings both insight and executive perspective to the show. His mission has long been to bridge the gap between patient education, innovation, and impact driven storytelling.Together, the two will guide viewers through a new series produced by OM Media and OM Surgical Solutions, two San Jose based companies committed to advancing public understanding of healthcare innovation. The show will highlight American made medical device manufacturers, exploring how these companies design, produce, and deliver cutting edge surgical tools and technologies across the United States.“We're not just showcasing factories. We're telling the stories of the people behind the progress,” said Shomit James.“It's about empowering patients and celebrating American ingenuity in medical technology.”Through factory tours, expert interviews, and real world surgeon perspectives, the series will educate the public about the value of United States based production and the future of healthcare innovation. It also aims to help patients make informed decisions by shedding light on the best doctors, surgeons, and technologies available today.

Shomit James

Om Surgical Solutions LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.