Gethairmd Becomes The Exclusive Partner Of USK Under Skin In The United States
GetHairMD has a portfolio of non-invasive products to treat patients experiencing chronic and acute effluvium, androgenetic alopecia, and general hair thinning.
“This is more than a distribution agreement-it's a powerful step forward in our mission to offer hair-loss solutions exclusively through the GetHairMD locations,” said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD.“We are excited to bring this partnership and their hair products to our patients here in the U.S.”
Hair loss is a widespread condition affecting more than half of adult men and over 40% of adult women. Beyond the physical changes, many patients experience significant emotional distress and diminished self-confidence. GetHairMD addresses this challenge through personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs.
GetHairMD's comprehensive approach includes:
. Non-invasive treatments featuring advanced laser therapy
. Prescription-strength topical medications
. Convenient at-home treatment protocols
Andre Freund, CEO of U.SK Under Skin USA, added:“We are thrilled to partner with GetHairMD, whose proven clinic model is ideal for delivering these trusted products to American consumers.”
U.SK Under Skin products will be available exclusively through GetHairMD clinics and certified providers by the end of Q2 2025, reinforcing the brand's commitment to medical-grade treatment protocols and professional oversight.
