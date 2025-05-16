APFED Celebrates First-Ever World Eoe Day On May 22

- Mary Jo Strobel, Executive Director of APFEDATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is proud to join the global launch of the“Unite for EoE: know the signs” campaign in observance of the first-ever World Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) Day, taking place on May 22. This worldwide awareness initiative aims to educate the public about the symptoms of this chronic, allergic inflammatory disease of the esophagus.EoE is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed, with many people enduring years of unresolved symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, food getting stuck, and persistent heartburn before receiving a diagnosis. If left untreated, EoE can lead to scarring and narrowing of the esophagus."EoE can greatly impact daily life, yet many people cope with symptoms for years without answers," said Mary Jo Strobel, Executive Director of APFED. "This World EoE Day – the first ever – we're encouraging people around the globe to spread awareness of EoE and talk to a doctor if they recognize symptoms of EoE in themselves or a loved one."As part of the campaign, APFED is disseminating a variety of resources, including:.A World EoE Day webpage featuring downloadable graphics, sample social media posts, and educational resources to empower individuals to raise awareness in their own communities.The "Could it be EoE?" tool to help individuals recognize common symptoms and guide conversations with healthcare providers.A Specialist Finder to connect patients with clinicians experienced in diagnosing and managing EoEIn addition, APFED will raise awareness through a World EoE Day social media campaign in collaboration with influencers to amplify the message and reach broader audiences.To learn more and access the resources above, please visit apfed/eoeday .APFED's celebration of World EoE Day is supported by Abbott, Global Allergy & Airways Patient Platform, mBIOTA, Sanofi, Regeneron, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals America, Inc.​About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education, research, advocacy, and support. For more information or to join APFED's efforts, visit .

