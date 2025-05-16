Astroturf Names Dan Isaac As Regional Vice President Of Sales For Northeast Region

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dan Isaac has been a key contributor to AstroTurf's growth and brand presence in the eastern United States, serving as a strategic partner to schools, universities, municipalities, and professional organizations. His deep understanding of customer needs and market dynamics has helped AstroTurf earn its reputation as the go-to synthetic turf provider across the region.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead our Northeast region sales effort," said Dan Isaac. "AstroTurf has always stood for excellence, from our technology to our team, and I am excited to continue building strong, trusted relationships with our partners. Our goal is simple: deliver fields that exceed expectations in performance, durability, and safety."

Philip Snider, Chief Operating Officer of AstroTurf, expressed confidence in Isaac's leadership: "Dan is a driven, customer-focused leader who brings energy and insight to everything he does. His ability to connect with clients and deliver tailored solutions is a true asset. We are excited to see the continued impact he will make across the Northeast."

Isaac's promotion is part of AstroTurf's broader strategy to invest in regional leadership and better serve customers at the local level. With Isaac at the helm, the Northeast region is poised for accelerated growth and continued success.

About AstroTurf®

AstroTurf® is one of the most established and respected names in synthetic turf. Known for its cutting-edge innovations and sport-specific system design, AstroTurf provides elite playing surfaces to professional teams, universities, and high schools nationwide. As part of SportGroup, the global leader in sports surfacing, AstroTurf continues to set the standard in performance, safety, sustainability, and service. Visit to learn more.

Media Contact

Gary Jones

800-723-8873

SOURCE AstroTurf