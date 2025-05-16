Astroturf Names Dan Isaac As Regional Vice President Of Sales For Northeast Region
"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead our Northeast region sales effort," said Dan Isaac. "AstroTurf has always stood for excellence, from our technology to our team, and I am excited to continue building strong, trusted relationships with our partners. Our goal is simple: deliver fields that exceed expectations in performance, durability, and safety."
Philip Snider, Chief Operating Officer of AstroTurf, expressed confidence in Isaac's leadership: "Dan is a driven, customer-focused leader who brings energy and insight to everything he does. His ability to connect with clients and deliver tailored solutions is a true asset. We are excited to see the continued impact he will make across the Northeast."
Isaac's promotion is part of AstroTurf's broader strategy to invest in regional leadership and better serve customers at the local level. With Isaac at the helm, the Northeast region is poised for accelerated growth and continued success.
About AstroTurf®
AstroTurf® is one of the most established and respected names in synthetic turf. Known for its cutting-edge innovations and sport-specific system design, AstroTurf provides elite playing surfaces to professional teams, universities, and high schools nationwide. As part of SportGroup, the global leader in sports surfacing, AstroTurf continues to set the standard in performance, safety, sustainability, and service. Visit to learn more.
Media Contact
Gary Jones
800-723-8873
SOURCE AstroTurf
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment