NBHWC Welcomes New Executive Director And Board Chair To Lead The Future Of Health And Wellness Coaching

MENAFN - PR Newswire)brings more than a decade of cross-sector leadership experience in nonprofit management, strategic growth, and mission-driven innovation. Most recently, she served as Executive Director of a leading global nonprofit, where she led transformative efforts in education, research, and advocacy-reaching nearly 20,000 families across more than 100 countries. With a proven track record in stakeholder engagement, program development, and performance improvement, Deanna is deeply committed to advancing inclusive, high-impact initiatives that align with NBHWC's mission.

"I am honored to serve alongside our dedicated board and staff," Deanna said. "Together, we will strengthen our evidence-informed standards, expand the reach and recognition of board-certified coaches, and advance the profession in ways that meaningfully improve lives and health outcomes."

As Board Chair, Dr. Moain Abu Dabrh brings a unique blend of research, clinical, and coaching leadership. A Consulting Staff physician at Mayo Clinic Florida, he has played a pivotal role in integrating health and wellness coaching into clinical care models and in advancing rigorous research on person-centered, low-burden, and whole-person approaches. Dr. Abu Dabrh has served on the NBHWC Board since 2022 and has contributed significantly to the organization's mission through his leadership roles on the Health and Research Commissions and as Treasurer.

"It is a privilege to serve as Chair of the NBHWC Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the organization and the profession. I am inspired by the dedication of our coaching community and excited to work alongside our exceptional staff and board to further elevate the field," said Dr. Moain Abu Dabrh. "Deanna's appointment reflects our shared commitment to forward-looking, mission-aligned leadership. Her expertise, strategic mindset, operational excellence, and deep connection to the values of our profession will be instrumental as we continue to grow, innovate, and advance the mission of whole person health through health & wellness coaching," added Dr. Abu Dabrh.

These appointments mark a continued evolution of NBHWC's leadership and reaffirm its unwavering dedication to excellence, inclusivity, and innovation.

About NBHWC

The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) is a nonprofit organization that advances the field of health and wellness coaching through rigorous standards, credentialing, and evidence-informed research. With more than 11,000 board-certified coaches worldwide, NBHWC supports the integration of coaching into healthcare and broader systems to improve individual and population health.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Hanna Coloma

[email protected]

SOURCE National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching