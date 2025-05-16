NBHWC Welcomes New Executive Director And Board Chair To Lead The Future Of Health And Wellness Coaching
"I am honored to serve alongside our dedicated board and staff," Deanna said. "Together, we will strengthen our evidence-informed standards, expand the reach and recognition of board-certified coaches, and advance the profession in ways that meaningfully improve lives and health outcomes."
As Board Chair, Dr. Moain Abu Dabrh brings a unique blend of research, clinical, and coaching leadership. A Consulting Staff physician at Mayo Clinic Florida, he has played a pivotal role in integrating health and wellness coaching into clinical care models and in advancing rigorous research on person-centered, low-burden, and whole-person approaches. Dr. Abu Dabrh has served on the NBHWC Board since 2022 and has contributed significantly to the organization's mission through his leadership roles on the Health and Research Commissions and as Treasurer.
"It is a privilege to serve as Chair of the NBHWC Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the organization and the profession. I am inspired by the dedication of our coaching community and excited to work alongside our exceptional staff and board to further elevate the field," said Dr. Moain Abu Dabrh. "Deanna's appointment reflects our shared commitment to forward-looking, mission-aligned leadership. Her expertise, strategic mindset, operational excellence, and deep connection to the values of our profession will be instrumental as we continue to grow, innovate, and advance the mission of whole person health through health & wellness coaching," added Dr. Abu Dabrh.
These appointments mark a continued evolution of NBHWC's leadership and reaffirm its unwavering dedication to excellence, inclusivity, and innovation.
About NBHWC
The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) is a nonprofit organization that advances the field of health and wellness coaching through rigorous standards, credentialing, and evidence-informed research. With more than 11,000 board-certified coaches worldwide, NBHWC supports the integration of coaching into healthcare and broader systems to improve individual and population health.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Hanna Coloma
[email protected]
SOURCE National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment