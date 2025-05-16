Astroturf Names Matthew Strother General Manager Of The Northwest Region
Strother's extensive experience includes work on K-12 school campuses, athletic fields, special education facilities, high-end residential developments, commercial buildings, and public-private partnership projects. His proven ability to deliver high-quality results on time and within budget makes him ideally suited to lead AstroTurf's continued growth throughout the Northwest.
In his new role as General Manager, Strother will lead regional business development and operations efforts, strengthen customer relationships, and help schools, municipalities, and sports organizations design and build premium athletic facilities powered by AstroTurf's advanced turf systems.
Philip Snider, Chief Operating Officer of AstroTurf, expressed strong confidence in Strother's capabilities:
"Matt is a seasoned professional who understands every angle of the construction and athletic facility world. His ability to bridge funding, design, and execution is unmatched. We're excited to see him lead the Northwest region, where his leadership will drive continued success for our clients and our team."
AstroTurf continues to grow its national footprint by investing in regional leadership and delivering sport-specific systems that meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and sustainability.
About AstroTurf®
AstroTurf® is the original innovator in synthetic turf, trusted by top-tier athletic programs and organizations for over 60 years. As a proud member of the SportGroup family, AstroTurf provides high-performance surfaces backed by a legacy of excellence in research, design, and customer service. Learn more at .
