Nasdaq Resumes Trading In Damon Inc.


2025-05-16 12:45:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Damon Inc. (Nasdaq: DMN) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025. Trading in the company's stock was halted on April 29, 2025 at 2:01:07 p.m. Eastern Time.

