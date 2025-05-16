Chainlink Launches Build On Solana, A Startup Program To Advance Onchain Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) It aims to accelerate projects that align with both ecosystems and use or plan to use the Chainlink platform, including CCIP, CRE, Data Feeds, Data Streams, SmartData, and more. The Solana Foundation will work with projects in the Solana ecosystem to offer cohort teams incentives, infrastructure support, and developer guidance to ensure projects can scale effectively on the high-performance Solana blockchain.

"With Build on Solana, we're deepening our collaboration with the Solana ecosystem to support teams that are building the next generation of onchain applications. We're providing the infrastructure, resources, and community connections needed for projects to scale securely and reliably with Chainlink's platform and Solana's fast, composable network." - Sheth Sanket, VP Revenue & Partnerships, Chainlink Labs

Selected teams will benefit from technical mentorship, go-to-market resources, and enhanced visibility across both ecosystems. Participants will also have the opportunity to make their native tokens claimable by Chainlink ecosystem members, including eligible LINK stakers-broadening their community reach and engagement.

The program is open to both early-stage and established teams across DeFi, consumer apps, infrastructure, and emerging sectors. Ideal applicants are teams focused on long-term ecosystem alignment, innovative use cases, and deep integration with both Solana and Chainlink technologies.

The startup program will select high-potential teams to receive structured support from both Chainlink Labs and the Solana Foundation. Applications are now open and will remain so for the next three months. Apply now to join the Build on Solana program and learn more here .

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the standard for onchain finance, verifiable data, and cross-chain interoperability. Chainlink is unifying liquidity across global markets and has enabled over $20 trillion in transaction value across the blockchain economy. Major financial market infrastructures and institutions, such as Swift, Fidelity International, and ANZ Bank, as well as top DeFi protocols including Aave, GMX, and Lido, use Chainlink to power next-generation applications for banking, asset management, and other major sectors. Learn more by visiting chain .

