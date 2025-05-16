AKM Law Study Warns Of Alarming Rise In Immigration Fraud Targeting Newcomers To Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released study by AKM Law reveals a disturbing increase in immigration fraud cases across Canada, putting vulnerable newcomers at significant risk. The findings highlight the urgent need for public awareness, government vigilance, and proper legal guidance to protect immigrants from financial loss and legal jeopardy.









As Canada remains a top destination for global immigration, the surge in fraudulent immigration services and scams has grown in parallel. Unscrupulous actors are exploiting the hopes and trust of individuals and families seeking a better future, often leaving them financially drained and legally compromised. According to AKM Law, this trend is not only harming victims directly-it also undermines public trust in the Canadian immigration system.

Key Findings and Trends

The study from AKM Law outlines the most common types of immigration fraud currently affecting individuals across the country:



Fake Job Offers and Employment Scams : Fraudsters offer non-existent jobs in Canada to lure victims into paying fees or providing personal information.



Ghost Consultants : Unauthorized agents pretending to be immigration consultants or lawyers take money without providing any legitimate services.



Misrepresentation on Applications : Some victims unknowingly submit false information due to poor or misleading advice, risking serious legal consequences, including deportation.

Phishing and Impersonation Scams : Scammers often impersonate government officials, demanding fake payments for immigration processes.



These fraudulent activities disproportionately affect individuals with limited understanding of Canada's immigration system and those who are unfamiliar with their legal rights.

A Call for Awareness and Action

“This is a deeply personal issue for many of our clients,” said a representative from AKM Law.“People come to Canada with dreams, and fraudsters are turning those dreams into nightmares. It's essential for newcomers to work only with licensed immigration professionals and remain vigilant against red flags.”

The study encourages the Canadian government to continue enhancing consumer protection measures, including better regulation of immigration consultants, improved public education campaigns, and stricter enforcement against illegal actors. It also urges community organizations to play a proactive role in educating immigrants about their rights and safe practices.

Helping Newcomers Stay Informed and Protected

AKM Law emphasizes that individuals should always verify the credentials of immigration representatives and be wary of anyone promising guaranteed results or asking for large upfront fees. Understanding your rights and seeking guidance from qualified professionals can be the key to a successful and fraud-free immigration journey.

To read the full study, visit : Immigration Fraud: A Growing Concern and How to Avoid I









About AKM Law

AKM Law is a Toronto-based immigration law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate Canada's immigration system with confidence. With a focus on transparency, integrity, and results, AKM Law provides comprehensive legal support for all immigration matters-including permanent residency, temporary visas, sponsorships, and appeals.



