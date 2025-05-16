Biopharmaceuticals Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Oncology Segment Captured 30.9% Share In 2024 Amid Surge In Targeted Cancer Therapies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$422.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$921.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Advancements in biotechnology and gene therapy
3.2.1.3 Growing adoption of biosimilars
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High production and development costs
3.2.2.2 Regulatory and approval complexities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Monoclonal antibody
5.3 Vaccine
5.4 Hormone
5.5 Erythropoietin
5.6 Insulin
5.7 Growth and coagulation factor
5.8 Interferon
5.9 Other product types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Oncology
6.3 Blood disorders
6.4 Infectious diseases
6.5 Metabolic diseases
6.6 Cardiovascular diseases
6.7 Neurological diseases
6.8 Immunology
6.9 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Drug Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Proprietary (Branded)
7.3 Biosimilars
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Manufacturing Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Outsource
8.3 In-house
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Injectables
9.3 Oral
9.4 Other routes of administration
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Prescription Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Prescription medicines
10.3 Over the counter (OTC) medicines
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Distribution channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Hospital pharmacies
11.3 Drug stores and retail pharmacies
11.4 Online pharmacies
Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.5 Italy
12.3.6 Netherlands
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 South Korea
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.6 Middle East and Africa
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 UAE
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 AbbVie
13.2 Amgen
13.3 AstraZeneca
13.4 Bayer
13.5 Biogen
13.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.7 Eli Lilly
13.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
13.9 GlaxoSmithKline
13.10 Johnson & Johnson
13.11 Merck
13.12 Novartis
13.13 Novo Nordisk
13.14 Pfizer
13.15 Sanofi
13.16 Sandoz
13.17 Takeda Pharmaceutical
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment