Demand For Cold Storage Is Heating Up, And So Are Safety Needs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Paul, MN, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cold storage facilities multiply to meet skyrocketing demand for fresh food, pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive essentials, so do the risks facing the workers who keep them moving. To help protect these critical crews, Ergodyne has fortified its Cold Storage Collection with a new round of gear engineered for the unforgiving environments of coolers, freezers and refrigerated warehouses.

The urgency couldn't be higher. According to the USDA, the U.S. operates nearly 900 refrigerated warehouses with a combined capacity nearing 3 billion cubic feet-and the sector is still struggling to keep pace.

"Cold storage workers are an often-under-appreciated link in the modern supply chain," said Claudia Weber, Product Manager, Ergodyne. "Without them, everyday life would grind to a halt. So, this gear isn't just about protecting workers from the cold, it's about helping them do their jobs better, more comfortably and making them feel valued through thoughtful design that respects their work and their worth.”

From exterior sizing labels that make gear easier to grab off the rack, to low-bulk 3MTM ThinsulateTM insulation that holds up to more wash cycles, these details matter, added Weber.“They support both the worker and the supervisor trying to outfit a team for the long haul.”

Newly Added to the Cold Storage Collection:



Insulated Cooler Jacket : Designed for active work in cooler environments. Lightweight thermal protection with a temperature rating of 20°F to -10°F (-7°C to -23°C).

Hi-Vis Freezer Jacket (Type R, Class 2) : Heavy-duty insulated jacket with a temperature rating of -10°F to -50°F (-23°C to -46°C). Hi-vis compliance to prevent struck-by injuries.

Hi-Vis Freezer Bib Overalls (Class E) : Rugged insulated bibs engineered for mobility and maximum warmth in freezer conditions with a temperature rating of -10°F to -50°F (-23°C to -46°C). Hi-vis compliance to prevent struck-by injuries. Thermal Knit Cooler Gloves : High-dexterity thermal gloves with enhanced grip on cold surfaces.

Each new piece was developed in close collaboration with workers and safety managers, incorporating real-world feedback on everything from comfort to durability to help crews perform their best shift after shift.

With these additions, Ergodyne delivers even more layered protection for a growing sector where every degree of detail matters.

Explore the full Cold Storage Collection at ergodyne.com/collections/cold-storag .

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A BetterplaceTM. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on:

Attachment

New Ergodyne Cold Storage Solutions

CONTACT: Ergodyne 8002258238 ...