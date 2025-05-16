K’Taka Seeks Electric Buses Under PM E-Drive, Centre Assures Support

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries has received a formal proposal from the Government of Karnataka seeking allocation of electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM E-Drive initiative. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted the state's request on Friday, citing need for enhanced urban public transport systems in key cities.

Responding positively, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy held deliberations with senior officials of the Ministry and assured the Karnataka government of complete support from the Centre, an official said.

The Union Minister confirmed that the process of allocation is already underway and that Karnataka will receive electric buses in a phased and prioritised manner.

“I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the government of India,” said H.D. Kumaraswamy.“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are transforming public mobility across India. Karnataka will definitely receive buses under PM E-Drive.”

A total of 14,000 electric buses are to be allocated to 9 major cities under the PM E-Drive initiative. Discussions between the Union and state governments have also covered associated infrastructure, including charging stations, bus depots, and vehicle maintenance systems. Officials from both sides explored implementation models to ensure rapid rollout across identified urban clusters.

The Union Minister added:“We are not just distributing buses - we are building a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive transport future for the people of India. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has my full cooperation and that of the Ministry.”

The PM E-Drive initiative, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to augment city bus operations with 14,028 electric buses. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries remains committed to delivering on this transformative mission in collaboration with all state governments and stakeholders, an official statement read.

Meanwhile, stakeholders from India's automotive sector met with the Union Minister Kumaraswamy, on Friday for a comprehensive stakeholder consultation focused on accelerating India's clean mobility transition and enhancing electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

During the interaction, the Minister engaged with industry representatives on India's growing EV penetration, strategies for clean air promotion, and ways to strengthen the indigenous manufacturing ecosystem.

The discussion was anchored in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a green, self-reliant and $5 trillion economy, where clean mobility plays a catalytic role in transforming urban infrastructure and reducing emissions.

The Minister reaffirmed that the Ministry of Heavy Industries remains committed to the national goals of achieving net-zero emissions, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, with EVs at the core of this strategy. He noted that the Government of India's policies are shaped to create a globally competitive EV ecosystem that also addresses local environmental needs.

The stakeholders appreciated the progress made under schemes like FAME I and II, Auto PLI, ACC PLI, and PM E-Drive. These initiatives have laid a strong foundation for India to emerge as a global EV manufacturing and innovation hub.

Kumaraswamy welcomed industry suggestions and reiterated that stakeholder participation is essential to achieving the transformative goals laid out by Prime Minister Modi. He also encouraged continued public-private collaboration in areas such as battery innovation, skilling, value chain localisation, and sustainable technology adoption.

The meeting concluded with consensus on the need for continued dialogue between the Ministry, state governments, and industry to ensure smooth and coordinated policy implementation.