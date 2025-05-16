Eric Hansen, Senior Vice President, Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, Re-Elected As 2025 CWCI Chair
Mr. Hansen was first elected to CWCI's Chair in 2024, Board in 2014 and has been a member of the Institute's Executive Committee since 2021.
About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:
Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.
Visit for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.
About CWCI
The Institute, established in 1964, is a private, nonprofit association working to improve California workers' compensation through research, information, education, and representation. CWCI members include 25 insurer groups (comprised of nearly 200 underwriting companies that write and service 76 percent of California statewide workers' compensation premium), as well as 30 of the largest public and private self-insured employers in the state.
SOURCE Preferred Employers Insurance
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment