Eric Hansen, Senior Vice President, Preferred Employers Insurance, A Berkley Company, Re-Elected As 2025 CWCI Chair

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his role as Chair, Mr. Hansen leverages over three decades of experience within California's workers compensation insurance system, with a particular emphasis on underwriting in recent years. As SVP of Underwriting, Eric M. Hansen's leadership and expertise are crucial to fostering a robust and dynamic workers compensation marketplace in California. He leads the development of risk assessment strategies, pricing models, and underwriting standards that promote market stability, ensure regulatory compliance, and support both employers and injured workers by providing the gold standard of care.

Mr. Hansen was first elected to CWCI's Chair in 2024, Board in 2014 and has been a member of the Institute's Executive Committee since 2021.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance exclusively for California employers. Since 1998, Preferred Employers has been known for providing the gold standard of care for injured workers. Preferred Employers Insurance is a member company of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. W. R. Berkley Corporation is recognized as one of the most respected names in the property casualty insurance industry.

Visit for more information. Please contact your insurance broker to access the products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company.

About CWCI

The Institute, established in 1964, is a private, nonprofit association working to improve California workers' compensation through research, information, education, and representation. CWCI members include 25 insurer groups (comprised of nearly 200 underwriting companies that write and service 76 percent of California statewide workers' compensation premium), as well as 30 of the largest public and private self-insured employers in the state.

