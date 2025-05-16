ABC Arbitrage: General Meeting Of 6 June 2025 - Availability Or Consultation Of Preparatory Documents

Availability or consultation of preparatory documents





The Combined General Meeting of ABC arbitrage will be held on Friday 6 June 2025 at 10.30 a.m. at the Auditorium du Centorial - 18 rue du Quatre Septembre - 75002 PARIS.

The notice of meeting was published on Monday 28 April 2025 in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, bulletin n°51 (abc-arbitrage.com ).

The notice of meeting was published today in the Journal d'Annonce Légale.

A notice of meeting, including a presentation of the resolutions to be put to a shareholder vote, a summary of the business and results, and details of how to attend, was sent within the legal timeframe to shareholders holding registered shares.

These documents can also be consulted on the website - 'Preparatory documents' section).

All documents and information relating to this General Meeting are available to shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

The VOTACCESS website for this General Meeting is open from today until the day before the meeting, i.e. 3 p.m. (Paris time) on 5 June 2025.

As previously announced, Dominique CEOLIN, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is pleased to invite shareholders to take part in the webinar to be held on Monday 2 June 2025 at 6:00 p.m. (Paris time). To take part, please register using the following link: ABC arbitrage webinar - shareholder exchange - registration

As a reminder, in an environmentally-friendly approach in line with the principles described in the Extra-Financial Information report voluntarily provided by the ABC arbitrage Group, all the documents required for the Combined General Meeting are communicated within the legal deadlines in dematerialised form.

On the day of the Combined General Meeting, we invite our shareholders to use their smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices to consult documents during the meeting (a WiFi connection will be available) or to print out the documents they deem necessary in advance of the Combined General Meeting.