Sarbananda Sonowal Leads Tiranga Yatra In Assam's Dibrugarh And Tinsukia

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 16 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday participated in the Tiranga Yatra at Chowkidingee locality in Dibrugarh as well as in the Manav Kalyan area in Tinsukia to honour the success of Operation Sindoor.

The event was a mark of respect and gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership during the high-stakes, supremely effective counterterrorism mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said: "The unprecedented success of Operation Sindoor is a testament to the valour, strength, and indomitable courage of our Armed Forces. Our capabilities have once again ensured a decisive and massive victory over Pakistan and terror hubs.

"It also sends a stern message to terrorists and to Pakistan who harbour them -- India will not tolerate any terror threat or act and will get a swift response in case of any misadventure. The strong and bold leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that this is a New India -- capable of responding with power and precision to any conspiracy against the nation."

The Union Minister further said: "It gives me immense pleasure and pride to join at the 'Tiranga Yatra' today along with scores of people in both Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. It's a moment of inspiration and commitment for all of us as we extend our warmest greetings to the Armed Forces for their complete and successful route of Pakistan-sponsored terror hubs and resounding response to Pakistan's nefarious design. We stand united to confront any adversity with resilience. Under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has emerged as a nation that will give a befitting response to every act of aggression."

The Tiranga Yatra has emerged as a powerful symbol of national unity and pride -- especially following the resounding success of Operation Sindoor.

As India celebrates the courage of its armed forces and the firm stance taken against terrorism and its sympathisers, the Yatra represents a collective salute to the Tricolour.

Earlier, PM Modi had called upon every citizen to join the Tiranga Yatra as a reaffirmation of India's unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and to honor the sacrifices that protect the nation's dignity. This renewed wave of patriotism continues to galvanize the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The yatra in Dibrugarh & Tinsukia witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across communities.

Notable dignitaries present during the event included Minister Rupesh Gowala, MLAs Terash Gowala, Suren Phukan, Sanjay Kishan, Bhaskar Sharma, Bolin Chetia, Taranga Gogoi, among others.