Vaidam Health Opens First Information Centre in Ethiopia to Assist Patients Seeking Global Healthcare
(MENAFN- Vaidam Health) Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | April 16, 2025 – Vaidam Health, India's most trusted medical travel assistance company, has officially inaugurated its first Vaidam Information Centre (VIC) in Ethiopia, marking a significant milestone in making global healthcare more accessible for Ethiopian families. Located at Hayahulet Awraris Tsega Business Centre, 5th Floor, Office Number E02, the centre will serve as a one-stop hub for patients needing guidance, support, and coordination for international medical treatment.
For years, India has been a leading destination for Ethiopians seeking advanced and affordable care in specialties such as cancer, cardiac surgery, neurology, infertility, and organ transplants. However, navigating the complexities of treatment abroad, finding the right hospital, understanding procedures, applying for visas, managing costs, and arranging follow-ups has remained a significant challenge for patients.
To bridge this critical gap, Vaidam Health's new information centre in Ethiopia offers personalised assistance to patients throughout their medical journey. From the initial consultation to return-home recovery, trained representatives will help with treatment planning, hospital and doctor selection, cost estimation, visa documentation, travel logistics, teleconsultations, and post-treatment follow-ups.
At the launch event, Mr. Pankaj Chandna, Co-founder of Vaidam Health, shared, “We are committed to making international healthcare journeys simpler, safer, and more informed. Ethiopia has always been close to our hearts, and this information centre ensures that patients have access to quality medical expertise without being overwhelmed by the process.”
The centre's grand opening turned out to be a vibrant event, attended by past patients and local healthcare representatives. Ethiopian patients who had previously travelled to India through Vaidam shared emotional testimonials about life-saving surgeries and transformative treatments they received. Their stories underscored the impact of trusted medical guidance in critical times.
How Vaidam Information Centre (VIC) in Ethiopia Helps Patients:
The VIC in Ethiopia offers end-to-end support, including personalised treatment planning, hospital and doctor selection from JCI/NABH-accredited facilities in India, Turkey, and Germany, and transparent cost estimates. It also assists with visa and travel coordination, provides telemedicine consultations before travel, and ensures seamless post-treatment care with follow-ups and doctor communication.
Contact Vaidam Health Ethiopia:
Hayahulet Awraris Tsega Business Center, 5th Floor, Office Number E02, Addis Ababa
