Cyzens Nfts Gear Up For Mint Day On Opensea: May 16

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyzens, a sci-fi-themed NFT project backed by crypto media TheNewsCrypto, is set to officially launch its mint on May 16 on OpenSea with a total supply of 4,444 PFP NFTs

Backed by years of media & journalism expertise, Cyzens signal a shift in how NFTs can aid in rebuilding media for the community in an age of misinformation. Each Cyzens NFT - a retrofuturistic cyberpunk PFP - residing on Ethereum is the key to Media 3.0, a decentralized media ecosystem.

What Value Do Cyzens NFTs Unlock

CYZENS unlocks Media 3.0 via a unified platform integrating news, in-depth research, advanced analytics & storytelling with personalized and incentivized experiences. By owning a Cyzens NFT, every holder gets to explore and enjoy exclusive perks within the impending ecosystem:



Lore-driven Sci-Fi comics

Pro-info hubs for deep research and news analysis

Alpha society featuring Web3 founders and OGs Next-gen media [the 'media 3.0'] experience

CYZ XP points are assigned based on interactions and contributions within the ecosystem, acknowledging user engagement.

Cyzens NFT Minting Details

On May 16th, the mint will roll out in three phases on OpenSea: Guaranteed, the FCFS Phase and the Public Mint.

The Guaranteed Phase will take place from 3 PM to 5 PM UTC, allowing CYZLIST members to mint 1 NFT per wallet. This will be followed by an FCFS (first-come, first-served) Phase from 5 PM to 7 PM UTC, where participants can mint up to 2 NFTs per wallet. Finally, the Public Mint will open at 7 PM UTC, with a limit of 3 NFTs per wallet.

All phases will have a fixed mint price of 0.03 ETH per NFT. Users who took part in the presale will have their NFTs airdropped before the start of the Guaranteed Phase.

To know if you're eligible for the mint, check the wallet checker:

To explore more about Cyzens mint, do visit:

About Cyzens

Cyzens is a PFP NFT collection of Sci-Fi (cyberpunk) avatars, backed by crypto news media TheNewsCrypto, unlocking exclusive access to a personalized decentralized media ecosystem.

Website:

X:

Discord:

About TheNewsCrypto

Founded in 2020, TheNewsCrypto is a community-centric crypto news portal that delivers the latest updates and insights on blockchain and crypto. With a global community of over 400K readers and followers, TheNewsCrypto remains a key player in the evolving crypto media landscape.

Website:

X:

