U.S. Pet Daycare Market Worth $3.9 Billion By 2034: Growing Focus On Pet Socialization And Structured Activities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|60
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360o synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising pet ownership rates
3.2.1.2 Advancements in pet care services
3.2.1.3 Increasing animal spendings and pet humanization
3.2.1.4 Rising expansion of pet service offerings
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of premium services
3.2.2.2 Limited accessibility in rural areas
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategic dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Pet Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Dog
5.3 Cat
5.4 Other pet types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Service, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Boarding service
6.3 Training service
6.4 Specialized service
6.5 Other services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Half-day care service
7.3 Full-day care service
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, By Service Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 In-home day care service
8.3 Commercial daycare service
8.4 Other service channels
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Camp Bow Wow
9.2 Central Bark Doggy Day Care
9.3 Dogtopia Enterprises
9.4 Elaine's Pet Resorts
9.5 House My Pet
9.6 K9 Club
9.7 K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel
9.8 Lakewood Ranch
9.9 NorthState Animal Hospital
9.10 Pet Dynasty
9.11 Petfinity
9.12 The Animal Keeper
9.13 The Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Spa
9.14 The Watering Bowl
9.15 Wag Hotels
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment