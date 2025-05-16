Kochi To Host Fourth Global Marine Symposium
Organised by the Marine Biological Association of India (MBAI) in association with the CMFRI, the symposium will specially focus on research and collaborative works on climate change amid a series of emerging threats to the marine ecosystems, including rising sea temperatures and extreme weather events.
The three-day event will bring together a global community of marine scientists, researchers, policymakers and industry experts to address the mounting challenges facing the marine fisheries and aquaculture.
CMFRI Director and MBAI President, Dr Grinson George, said the conference will develop a comprehensive roadmap for sustainable marine fisheries and innovative aquaculture methods, to meet growing seafood demand and to protect the livelihoods of coastal communities who depend on the ocean for their sustenance and income.
"The increasing threat to marine ecosystems following global warming demands urgent attention and united actions. Rising sea surface temperatures, ocean acidification, and extreme weather events threaten marine biodiversity and disrupt ecological processes," he said, adding that MECOS-4 would discuss all these issues, among other critical challenges and opportunities.
The discussions would centre around ecosystem and biodiversity conservation, sustainable fisheries and mariculture, climate and environment resilience, and products, value chain, and livelihood.
Research on marine mammals and sea birds will also get special attention at the conference.
The meet will offer a big platform for emerging marine researchers and students from India to showcase their innovative works, providing them with crucial opportunities for visibility and engagement. Researchers below the age of 35 years have the opportunity to win five Young Marine Biologist Awards for presentation of their research in the event.
MECOS 4 has also instituted five memorial awards named in honour of luminaries in marine fisheries research: Dr S. Jones, Dr M. Devaraj, Dr N.R. Menon, Dr R. Reghuprasad and Dr P.S.B.R. James.
"It is expected to generate recommendations for policymakers and industry leaders to promote sustainable ocean management and conservation for future generations. The event will also feature a fish, agri, and marine expo where research institutions and industries will exhibit their innovations and products," Dr George added.
