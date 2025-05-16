Hisense Shines At Cannes As Named Partner Of CHINA NIGHT
Later, at the wine reception, guests enjoyed perfectly chilled vintages from the ASKO Wine Climate Cabinet. With three independent temperature zones, wooden shelves for up to 190 bottles, UV-filtered glass, soft LED shelf lighting, and an RGB-lit serving area, it delivered both function and style. Integrated Vivino support allowed guests to browse and select wines directly from the cabinet's interface. Meanwhile, the C2 Ultra TriChroma Laser Mini Projector delivered 4K visuals at 3,000 ANSI lumens, turning the lounge into an intimate cinema under the stars.
On May 14, as part of the CHINA NIGHT program, Hisense presented its PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector at the China Film Forum, offering guests an up-close look at its minimalist design and advanced projection technology.
By integrating its flagship products into CHINA NIGHT's most memorable moments, Hisense elevated the guest experience and underscored its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and refined design to discerning audiences worldwide.
About Hisense
Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.
SOURCE Hisense
