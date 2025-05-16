403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pepsico Is Pleased To Invite You To Attend A MENA Innovates Gathering
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MEDIA INVITATION:
PepsiCo: is pleased to invite you to attend A MENA Innovates Gathering: A special event bringing together local partners, program graduates, and ecosystem leaders to celebrate youth, innovation, and sustainability in the Arab region. The event will feature a high-level panel discussion on the Arab Government Sustainability Fellowship, the first-of-its-kind regional initiative developed in collaboration with the UAE Prime Minister's Office, Posterity Institute, and ARADO. Panelists are: Dr. Yasar Jarrar – Managing Director, Posterity Institute
Wael Ismail – VP, Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo MENA & Pakistan Date: Tuesday 20 May 2025 Time: 9.30 AM – 11.30 AM
Location: Creators HQ, Emirates Towers, Dubai The event will also celebrate the UAE Youth Impact Studio (YIS) finalists by showcasing their winning projects, awarding internships, and sharing insights from youth, mentors, and partners
PepsiCo: is pleased to invite you to attend A MENA Innovates Gathering: A special event bringing together local partners, program graduates, and ecosystem leaders to celebrate youth, innovation, and sustainability in the Arab region. The event will feature a high-level panel discussion on the Arab Government Sustainability Fellowship, the first-of-its-kind regional initiative developed in collaboration with the UAE Prime Minister's Office, Posterity Institute, and ARADO. Panelists are: Dr. Yasar Jarrar – Managing Director, Posterity Institute
Wael Ismail – VP, Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo MENA & Pakistan Date: Tuesday 20 May 2025 Time: 9.30 AM – 11.30 AM
Location: Creators HQ, Emirates Towers, Dubai The event will also celebrate the UAE Youth Impact Studio (YIS) finalists by showcasing their winning projects, awarding internships, and sharing insights from youth, mentors, and partners
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment