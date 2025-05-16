PepsiCo:

is pleased to invite you to attend

A MENA Innovates Gathering:

A special event bringing together local partners, program graduates, and ecosystem leaders to celebrate youth, innovation, and sustainability in the Arab region.

The event will feature a high-level panel discussion on the Arab Government Sustainability Fellowship, the first-of-its-kind regional initiative developed in collaboration with the UAE Prime Minister's Office, Posterity Institute, and ARADO.

Panelists are:

Dr. Yasar Jarrar – Managing Director, Posterity InstituteWael Ismail – VP, Corporate Affairs, PepsiCo MENA & Pakistan

Date: Tuesday 20 May 2025

Time: 9.30 AM – 11.30 AMLocation: Creators HQ, Emirates Towers, Dubai

The event will also celebrate the UAE Youth Impact Studio (YIS) finalists by showcasing their winning projects, awarding internships, and sharing insights from youth, mentors, and partners