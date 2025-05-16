Zscaler Signs 301,163-Square-Foot Lease For New Global Headquarters In Silicon Valley

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Newmark Vice Chairman Mike Saign and Senior Managing Director Rich Hoyt were the leads for the interdisciplinary team that advised Zscaler. The new global headquarters, set to open in summer 2026, will provide a state-of-the-art workplace to accommodate Zscaler's expanding workforce, reinforcing their commitment to innovation in the heart of Silicon Valley.

"We are honored to continue our long-standing partnership with Zscaler to support their continued growth with this important project," said Saign. "The location underscores Zscaler's strategic vision to remain at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry while fostering a collaborative and innovative environment for its employees."

"The opening of our new headquarters marks an exciting chapter for Zscaler," said Brendan Castle , Chief People Officer, Zscaler. "This facility is a reflection of our values, our vision and our belief in the power of bringing people together to solve big challenges and drive innovation. We are excited to create a space that enables the growth for our teams, fosters collaboration, supports our customers and positively impacts the community we call home."

Located in the renowned Great America Parkway corridor, the property is surrounded by world-class corporate neighbors, adjacent to Levi's Stadium and offers convenient access to nearby retail, restaurant and hotel amenities.

