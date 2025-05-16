Lisa Hornor Bridges Faith And Style With Godpower Tees' Wave T-Shirt Collection

The Wave Art Print - GodPowerTees

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A unique meeting point between spiritual symbolism and wearable design emerges this summer through the wave t-shirt collection from GodPowerTees, created by artist and designer Lisa Hornor. This latest release features a series of t-shirts based on Hornor's deeply symbolic ink drawings bringing together faith, water, and movement in the form of wearable original, silk screened, art prints.The seasonal line focuses on the wave art collection, a group of designs built on pen-and-ink and stippling techniques. Each shirt showcases Hornor's intricate visual metaphors, including powerful waves, hidden text, and religious references. As both artist and founder, Hornor delivers more than clothing she offers art that speaks without speaking.A Wave that Speaks Without WordsAt the center of this release is ""the wave art print "", created entirely from tiny dots using a Rapidograph pen. It portrays a towering ocean wave rendered with methodical detail. The wave symbolizes divine power, awe-inspiring, and mysterious. By translating this artwork to apparel, GodPowerTees transforms a still image into something living and active, carried by the wearer into daily life.This piece, along with others in the series, communicates silently. There are no slogans or declarations. Instead, there is form, motion, and meaning. The goal is not to explain the artwork, but to allow it to exist quietly present, boldly shaped.Art Rooted in Faith and IntentionHornor's wave art collection is not an aesthetic decision it is the result of spiritual vision. Her creative journey began with a painting of Jesus rising through a wave. Each new design, including ""The 3:16 Wave"" and ""A'Way Wave,"" reflects spiritual ideas in visual terms. In these pieces, faith is not labelled it is layered. For example, ""The 3:16 Wave"" contains subtle inscriptions within the wave's tube. Its form mirrors the biblical verse John 3:16, yet it avoids being didactic. Similarly, ""A'Way Wave"" features submerged lettering and a surfboard skeg gliding across the top. These images invite interpretation without requiring explanation.A Thoughtful Blend of Simplicity and DetailWhile the surface designs may seem minimal from a distance, a closer look reveals intense craftsmanship. The art in this collection is composed of countless tiny dots known as stippling. Each dot is placed by hand using ink and pen. This method produces a distinctive texture and depth, one that cannot be recreated through digital shortcuts.From afar, the wave forms look fluid and dynamic. But under scrutiny, the patience and intentionality behind each line is clear. Whether it's the rippling water or embedded scripture, nothing is rushed. Every element holds meaning. The final pieces are scanned and translated into fabric, allowing the integrity of the hand line art to remain intact.Designs That Invite Reflection Rather Than NoiseUnlike many graphic tees on the market, these designs are intentionally quiet. They do not chase trends or respond to fashion cycles. Instead, they aim to carry personal meaning, both for the artist and the wearer. Hornor's work resists the demand to explain itself. It stands alone, open to interpretation.The simplicity of black ink on white cloth or reversed in the case of ""The 3:16 Wave"" encourages stillness in a noisy world. These shirts become a visual pause. They ask no questions, make no claims. They simply exist, inviting a second look.Original Artwork, Everyday SettingGodPowerTees places high value on authenticity. These are not pre-made templates or stock graphics. Every piece in the collection is derived from Hornor's original art prints, which begin as drawings on paper. The transfer to textile is managed carefully, ensuring the message and detail of the original are not diluted in production.By turning fine art into fashion, the brand expands how spiritual themes are experienced. No longer confined to gallery walls or religious texts, these concepts move into parks, sidewalks, beaches, and conversations. In this way, everyday life becomes the gallery.A Summer Line Shaped by MeaningThe wave art collection offers several wearable formats. These include ribbed white tank tops, black duotone t-shirts, and ink stipple designs printed on breathable cotton. Each piece is chosen for its durability and comfort, aligning with the easy style of the season while still holding artistic weight.This summer drop centers around visuals that reflect deeper values. It is not just summer fashion it is a quiet call to reflect, to look again, and perhaps to see something hidden in the water.Beyond Apparel: A Personal Artistic OfferingGodPowerTees is not built as a fashion brand in the traditional sense. It is more of a creative studio, where each release functions as an extension of Hornor's artistic vision. Every shirt is the result of time, reflection, and personal belief. This hands-on process contrasts with mass production and digital automation.The art is not designed for the crowd. It is created for the one the viewer, the wearer who pauses, looks, and feels something stir. Whether through the motion of a wave, the texture of dots, or the hidden phrases inside the sea, each piece exists as a visual prayer.A Statement Made in SilenceHornor's work has always aimed to connect the spiritual with the visual. The wave t-shirt collection continues that journey by offering a new kind of message. One that doesn't require words. One that makes room for contemplation. These are not just designs to wear they are thoughts to carry.They speak to a deeper rhythm beneath daily movement. Like waves, they rise quietly, fall gently, and leave a mark.Waves of Meaning in Minimal ThreadsThe wave art collection from GodPowerTees stands at the intersection of faith, simplicity, and expression. Lisa Hornor's hand line art and intricate stippling methods offer more than fashion they invite personal connection. Through subtle forms and symbolic elements, the wave art print tees become reflections of deeper spiritual truths. As the summer unfolds, so does a collection where every line and curve tells a silent, sacred story.About GodPowerTeesGodPowerTees is a spiritually-rooted design label founded by artist Lisa Hornor . Known for its wearable artwork, the brand creates faith-inspired apparel drawn directly from Hornor's original drawings and paintings. Each release aims to reflect divine themes through visual language, with a focus on authenticity, simplicity, and depth.

