Forbes Recognizes DXC's Consulting Excellence In 2025 World's Best Management Consulting Firms Ranking

ASHBURN, Va., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC ), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named to the prestigious Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 list for the third year in a row. Out of 955,000 consulting firms in the U.S., fewer than 0.02% made the ranking, which is based on a rigorous survey of 2,350 clients and peers across 33 categories.

"This recognition highlights DXC's deep industry expertise and unwavering commitment to driving business transformation through consulting and engineering," said Howard Boville, President, Consulting & Engineering Services – Powered by AI. "As enterprises accelerate their digital evolution in the era of AI, we continue to deliver intelligent, scalable and secure solutions that help our clients innovate, optimize and gain competitive advantages industries."

The consulting sector remains one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding areas within professional services. A recent analysis by the Business Research Company projects that the global management consulting market will exceed $1.07 trillion in 2025, growing from $1.02 trillion in 2024. By 2029, the market is expected to reach approximately $1.33 trillion. To help businesses navigate this vast industry and identify top consulting partners, Forbes and Statista have collaborated to create a definitive ranking of the world's leading management consulting firms.

DXC earned recognitions in the following categories: Automotive, Digital Transformation, IT, Technology, Telecommunications, and IT Strategy & Implementation. With a global team of 50,000+ highly skilled engineers and consultants, DXC is driving innovation across industries like financial services; healthcare and life sciences; public sector; aerospace and defense; automotive and manufacturing, and more. From improving fraud detection in banking to enhancing safety in autonomous driving, we're helping clients transform their operations and unlock the potential of AI. The complete list of honorees can be viewed on the Forbes website .

