Longi BC Tech Gains Traction In Europe: 10GW Deployed, 20GW Pipeline

MUNICH, Germany, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the last day of Intersolar Europe, LONGi, a global leader in solar innovation, announced a landmark achievement in its mission to redefine Europe's renewable energy landscape. With over 10GW of its back contact (BC) modules now deployed across the continent, Europe has emerged as the global epicenter for high-efficiency solar adoption. Supported by a robust 20GW order reserve pipeline, this milestone underscores LONGi's pivotal role in advancing BC technology as the definitive solution for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial solar projects.

Europe's BC Leadership: A Catalyst for Global Change

Since its European launch, LONGi's Hi-MO 9 module has revolutionized the region's solar market, combining 24.8% module efficiency and 670W power output to deliver unmatched energy yields across diverse climates-from the sun-soaked Mediterranean to Northern Europe's variable weather. The continent's rapid embrace of BC technology has propelled LONGi's global leadership, contributing to over 40GW in worldwide BC order reserves and reinforcing Europe's reputation as a trailblazer in sustainable energy innovation.

The region's 10GW deployment milestone aligns with surging global demand, including 17GW of BC modules shipped in 2024 and 4.32GW delivered in Q1 2025. Europe's success story is rooted in Hi-MO 9's ability to outperform conventional technologies, achieving 8-10% higher energy yields while minimizing land use-a critical advantage for nations balancing ecological preservation with decarbonization goals.

Recently, LONGi has secured a series of strategic agreements in Southern Europe, including over 580MW deployment of its Hi-MO 9 modules across multiple utility-scale solar projects.

Hi-MO 9's back contact architecture eliminates front-grid shading losses, enabling near-limitless light absorption, and setting a new benchmark for real-world performance. Its future-proof design ensures compatibility with Europe's evolving energy infrastructure, from hybrid systems to smart grids, while the 30-year linear power warranty and industry-leading temperature coefficient (-0.29%/°C) provide developers with unparalleled bankability.

Post-Intersolar Momentum: Europe's Renewable Horizon

Building on its showcase at Intersolar Europe 2025, LONGi is accelerating the continent's BC revolution. The event highlighted Hi-MO 9's role in addressing grid modernization and land scarcity-challenges central to Europe's net-zero ambitions. With 20GW in order reserves, LONGi Europe is scaling production and logistics to meet demand, ensuring timely delivery for projects spanning Iberia's solar farms to Eastern Europe's industrial hubs.

Looking Ahead: Innovation Without Compromise

LONGi Europe remains committed to pioneering advancements that solidify solar as the backbone of the continent's energy mix. Upcoming initiatives include AI-driven optimization tools for BC systems and partnerships to advance circular-economy practices, ensuring every watt generated aligns with Europe's vision for a sustainable, equitable future.

SOURCE LONGi

