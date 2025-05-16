Coachcare Launches Remote Monitoring Leadership Council To Advance Tech-Enabled Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New council aims to drive innovation, access, and outcomes in remote patient monitoring and virtual care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CoachCare , a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and virtual care solutions, today announced the launch of the Remote Monitoring Leadership Council -a new industry alliance created to elevate the role of technology in delivering accessible, high-quality care across the U.S.

The Council unites top digital health organizations committed to transforming care delivery and improving patient outcomes through technology. The Council will focus on expanding access to RPM, establishing industry best practices, and engaging policymakers to support scalable, evidence-based care models.

"CoachCare is thrilled to act as a founding member of the Remote Monitoring Leadership Council (RMLC)" said Andrew Zengilowski, CEO of CoachCare.“We believe the RMLC fills a critical gap for industry participants and will drive broader and better compliance and access to care for patients struggling everyday with chronic conditions.”

The Council's mission aligns with the goals of the Make America Healthy Again movement, which emphasizes prevention, cost savings, and patient empowerment. RPM enables proactive care by allowing providers to monitor changes in patient vitals and intervene early-keeping people out of the hospital and improving outcomes.

RPM has emerged as a clinically validated solution for chronic disease management, post-acute care, and patient self-management. Peer-reviewed studies consistently show that RPM reduces healthcare spending while improving clinical metrics. One recent study found RPM can save Medicare $1,308 annually per senior living with heart failure, hypertension, or type 2 diabetes.

Last week, Council representatives were in Washington D.C. to meet with Congressional leaders and members of the Trump Administration, advocating for continued support of RPM. Initially enabled by the Trump Administration in 2019, RPM has since delivered measurable results for seniors-but further legislative leadership is needed to expand its reach and long-term impact.

The launch of the Remote Monitoring Leadership Council reinforces CoachCare's vision for a future where tech-enabled care is a core part of the U.S. healthcare system. Through this initiative, CoachCare aims to promote smart policy, accelerate RPM adoption, and ensure that patients and providers alike benefit from modern, data-driven care.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New York-based remote patient monitoring and virtual care management company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to a complete remote care solution addressing many healthcare specialties. Its comprehensive offering, including remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, principal care management, and behavioral health integration drives improved patient outcomes and increased provider revenue while lowering cost to the overall healthcare system. More than 150,000 patients and hundreds of healthcare organizations benefit from CoachCare's solution.

